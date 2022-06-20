Jun 20, 2022
Both You And Your Kids Will Love These Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups
Keeping kids engaged and well-fed during the summer months has always been a challenge. Considering how many parents had to juggle full-time jobs and childcare over the last couple of years, lunch ideas for kids may not have been the biggest priority. But kids (and parents) always appreciate a kid-friendly food that will fill little ones up and fuel them for summer fun. Enter these homemade pepperoni pizza roll-ups that no one — no matter their age — is going to turn their nose up at. They're *that* delicious.
Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups
Ingredients For Roll-Ups:
- 2 tablespoons pizza sauce
- 1/4-1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
- 4-5 sliced uncured pepperoni slices
- 1 tablespoon chopped basil, optional*
Healthy Sides:
- 2-3 strawberries, sliced bottom to top
- 1/2 fresh zucchini or cucumber, cut into shapes
- 2-3 carrot chips, cut into shapes
- Ranch dressing
Directions:
- Stovetop method: Place one tortilla in a large skillet and heat it over medium heat. Spoon the pizza sauce over the tortilla, leaving a little space around the edge. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella over the top of the sauce, then layer the pepperoni over the cheese. Heat until the cheese has just melted, then move the tortilla to a cutting board. You can add the chopped basil, if you’re using it, then roll up the tortilla once it is cool enough to handle. Slice the tortilla into 1/2 inch pieces.
- Microwave method: Add the pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni slices to the tortilla. Place it on a plate, then heat it up in the microwave for 10-20 seconds, until the cheese is melted. Add the basil or just roll it up and slice into pieces.
- Serve the tortilla with sliced strawberries, cut zucchini or cucumber, carrots, and ranch dressing. Fresh fruit and vegetables cut easily with mini stainless steel cookie cutters and look fun!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
