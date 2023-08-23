18 Breakfasts Kids Will Devour On School Mornings
The first day of school is hectic enough. There are lunches to be made, homework to be done, and one way or another, dinnerhas to get on the table. With all of this, breakfast can feel like an afterthought. While it's tempting (and totally acceptable) to add a banana to your kids' favorite cold cereal and call it a morning, there are many next-level breakfasts that can be made ahead of time and eaten on demand (or with just a few minutes in the oven). Keep scrolling for 15 back-to-school recipes that kids will gladly eat on busy mornings.
Blueberry Muffins
Make a big batch of these blueberry-clad muffins to last your family the whole week! They carry the *perfect* texture to satisfy everyone in the morning. (via Brit + Co.)
Korean Egg Bread
These muffin-tin egg breads inspired by the Korean street food are a little sweet, a little savory, and *totally* customizable. Add Parmesan, cheddar, spinach, bacon, or kale to the top — or nothing at all. They're delicious on their own. (via Brit + Co.)
Healthy(er) Strawberry Donuts
These pretty-in-pink donuts are made with whole wheat flour, fresh strawberries, coconut oil, and Greek yogurt, and then baked in the oven. It may not be a power breakfast, but it's healthier than your average fried donut. (via Brit + Co.)
Matcha Yogurt Bark
Another healthy dessert cosplaying as breakfast! This yogurt bark with matcha swirls is ever so slightly sweetened with maple syrup and raspberries. And given that it's eaten right out of the freezer, it's a cool treat on those not-so-cool mornings. (via Brit + Co.)
Make-Ahead Cinnamon Rolls
These cinnamon rolls with maple cream cheese frosting can be made up 48 hours in advance, so they're ready to be popped in the oven the morning-of. It's not the quickest recipe, but it's a delicious treat for the first day of school! Plus, it makes 12 rolls, so you'll have breakfast for days. (via Brit + Co.)
Breakfast Quesadilla
Freezer instructions make this filling breakfast quesadilla a cinch to heat up in a time crunch, and with an absence of spicy ingredients, picky eaters will love this borrowed-from-dinner take on the classic bacon, egg, and cheese. (via The Modern Proper)
Giant Strawberries 'n’ Cream Pop Tart
Sure, Pop-Tarts out of a box may be the easiest school-morning breakfast. But if you're going to make your own, this sheet pan-size one is much simpler than forming individual pastries. Plus, it trades many of the processed ingredients for fresh strawberries and maple syrup. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Egg Bites
These protein-packed egg bites are so easily customizable, so you can prep the recipe to your kiddo's liking. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Blueberry Almond Butter Smoothie
Almond butter gives this blue beauty a dose of protein that makes it filling enough to count as breakfast while banana, almond milk, and flax and chia seeds pack it with even more nutrients. To save future you some time, meal prep some smoothie packs with the ingredients listed! (via Minimalist Baker)
Extra Fluffy Sheet Pan Pancakes
Ditch those individual pancakes for a single large one using this fruit-packed sheet-pan recipe. Feel free to add whatever fruit you have on hand, or try chocolate chips, sprinkles, or even bacon. (via Life, Love and Sugar)
Easy Breakfast Yogurt Popsicles
Trick kids into thinking they're eating dessert before 9 a.m. with these popsicles that feature five breakfast-approved ingredients: Greek yogurt, milk, honey, berries (although any fruit will do), and granola. (via I Heart Naptime)
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
For more savory snackers, this breakfast casserole is an easy make-ahead option, plus you can fix it up with the toppings you (and your little ones) love. (The Real Food Dieticians)
Baked Apple Cider Doughnuts with Cinnamon Maple Glaze
Dip your toe into cozy season with these autumnal donuts that are baked in the oven and coated with a brown-butter cinnamon-maple glaze. A lazy Sunday could use this glorious recipe! (via Half Baked Harvest)
French Toast Bites
Even the fussiest of eaters will have trouble resisting these French toast skewers loaded with fruit and dipped into maple syrup. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Raspberry Breakfast Bar
Healthier and more delicious than grab-and-go granola bars, these breakfast squares are low in sugar and high in nutrient-rich ingredients like oats, almonds, raspberries, and coconut. (via The Modern Proper)
Chocolate Chip Zucchini Banana Muffins
Banana and chocolate chip muffins get a nutritious boost from grated zucchini – that's nearly undetectable in this kid-friendly breakfast recipe. Spread on some of cinnamon-honey butter included in the recipe, and any objections will be immediately forgotten. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Breakfast Cookies
These easy-to-freeze and easy-to-customize cookies start with a base of oats, nut (or seed) butter, cinnamon, banana, apple butter, and maple syrup and then add dried cranberries, raisins, and pepitas. But feel free to mix in chocolate chips, walnuts, coconut flakes — anything, really — instead. (via Sally's Baking Recipes)
Mango Energy Bites
With just seven healthy ingredients — nuts, dried mango, dates, hemp seeds, lime zest, coconut flakes, and salt — these freezable energy bites are ideal for mornings when breakfast is eaten on the way out the door. (via Minimalist Baker)
This post has been updated.
