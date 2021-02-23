16 Healthy Lunch Ideas for The Whole Family
Kids can be hard to please when it comes to food but catering to a healthy diet doesn't have to mean boring. These recipes from the Brit + Co archives get creative while keeping the nutritious factor in check. From healthy twists on classic sandwiches to reinventing breakfast for lunch to vegan and veggie alternatives, these family-friendly lunch recipes are the next great add to your at-home cooking.
Paleo, Air-Fried Chicken Tenders
The key to this healthier version of fried chicken tenders is the almond meal. It replaces the breadcrumbs and flour traditionally called for with fried chicken and adds a nutty, almost cornmeal-like flavor and consistency to the chicken.
3-Ingredient Chicken Pineapple Skewers
Low cal and healthy, these skewers are sure to please the whole family. Plus, the lettuce wrap and coconut peanut sauce make it a winning combo!
The Perfect Grilled Cheese
Try this simple hack for making an exceptional grilled cheese.
Vegan BBQ Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches
Jackfruit is a tropical fruit with a neutral taste that has a similar texture and appearance to pulled pork or chicken. Sauté it in a savory-sweet sauce like BBQ and pile high on top of buns for an easy sandwich.
Quinoa Salad Recipe
Once you've steamed or pressure-cooked the quinoa, you just have to toss in the remaining ingredients for a quick and healthy meal. Experiment with your kiddos favorite veggies.
Mermaid Veggie Sushi Bowl
Let kids know that this is how mermaid's feast and your healthy lunch is in the bag.;)
Grilled Fluffernutter Vegan Sando
Here's a heathified version of the '90s fluffernutter sandwich (or peanut butter and marshmallow fluff sandwiched between two slices of white bread).
Watermelon Raddish Salad
This one takes little preparation, and packs a good veggie punch with so pretty (and crunchy!) watermelon radishes.
Whole30-Approved 'Animal-Style' In-N-Out Burger
Combine our tangy 100 percent Whole30/paleo special sauce with the savory mustard-grilled beef patties. Slow-cooked onions simmered in coconut oil add natural sweetness FTW.
Superfood Egg Sandwich
Delivering all the taste and comfort of the traditional egg sando, this one is packed with amazing superfoods, like chia seeds, avocado, shoots, Greek yogurt and spinach.
Zucchini Fries
Swap greasy fries for this healthier take made with big wedges of zucchini dusted with parmesan, then baked until golden.
Veggie Burgers
These super easy kidney bean burgers only need five ingredients. They can be whizzed up in a food processor, so they're really quick to make too — just add favorite toppings!
Apple Cheddar Waffles
Kick your plain buttermilk waffles up a notch with apple and cheddar to go from brunch to lunch.
Chrissy Teigen's Bành Mí Sandwich
Chrissy Teigen's bành mí sandwich from Cravings: Hungry for More is best served with a glass of a Riesling or Grüner Veltliner for the grownups in the room.
Vegetarian Pigs in a Blanket
Try this simple vegetarian take on the classic pigs-in-a-blanket, with veggie sausage, pepper jack cheese, and fluffy golden crescents.
Sweet Potato Egg Boat
Roast up a twice-baked sweet potato egg boat that comes fully loaded with bacon and avocado to keep everyone fueled for hours.
