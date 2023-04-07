BTW, You Can *Actually* Visit the Malibu Barbie Cafe
C’mon Barbie, let’s go to the Malibu Barbie Cafe. With the new trailer for Barbie just hitting our social media feeds (shoutout to the stunning Margot Robbie and never-aging Ryan Gosling), we are dying to see what the new movie entails—and it turns out, you can experience it yourself. Bucket Listers is a group known for its epic pop-up restaurants inspired by iconic television shows and movies, like the Golden Girls and Alice in Wonderland. Now, the organization is set to launch The Malibu-Barbie Cafe opening up in New York (May 17th) and Chicago (June 7th) for a fun pop-up summer experience.
The restaurant is described as “family friendly” with the menu being curated by Master Chef semi-finalist Becky Brown. The set price is $50 for adults, with the eatery offering pacific paradise pancakes, west coast wave wedge salads, a california dreamin’ club sandwiches and “anything is possible” sundaes. While we aren’t totally sure what those dishes will entail just yet, we are sure ready to find out paired with a drink. The pop-up also includes some presumably Instagram-worthy shots, including a life-size Barbie Box that you can take photos in. So pretty much all of our childhood dreams are finally coming to fruition.
Make sure to mark your calendars, because tickets will become available to the general public on April 19th. You can also sign up for the waitlist ahead of its grand debut—just head to the pop-up’s Instagram page to choose a location.
Since the Barbie trailer dropped on April 4th, there has been one short clip keeping fans on their toes—literally. Margot Robbie’s feet are pictured stepping out of vibrantly pink and sparkly shoes and it’s a total girl boss moment—as is the rest of the movie, it seems. Even Chrissy Teigen is baffled by the promotional video as she tweeted, she needs “just a documentary on this shot” (and we can’t say we blame her—it’s iconic!).
\u201cI need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot\u201d— chrissy teigen (@chrissy teigen) 1680695361
The Malibu Barbie Cafe will thankfully include Barbie’s token pink color with a bright and beachy theme set in the 1970s. If you need us, you can find us in the exclusive merch section spending a good amount of our savings.
