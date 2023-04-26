Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Fully Embraced The "Kenergy" At CinemaCon
CinemaCon is one of the best weeks of the whole year for movie lovers. The film industry comes together to celebrate the magic of movies and offer a glimpse into the upcoming year's slate. One of the biggest titles at the 2023 convention? Barbie...but you probably knew that. For the Warner Brothers presentation on April 25, members of the cast, and director Greta Gerwig, showed up to the red carpet in serious Barbiecore style.
Barbie - CinemaCon 2023 - Presentation and Press Line - April 25th
Image via Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros.
Director Greta Gerwig and actors America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, and Margot Robbie came onstage to talk about the film. Thanks to the Barbie posters, we know that Ferrera plays a human alongside Gosling's Ken and Robbie's Barbie. Since we know the story revolves around Robbie's titular character getting kicked out of Barbieland, we're definitely hoping that Ferrera's character will be a helpful guide.
"Everyone knows Barbie and she's never been on the big screen before," Robbie said onstage, via Variety. "It was like a dopamine hit. You were instantly happy, and we felt that every day."
Gosling added that “I think I finally knew what Dorothy felt like," which definitely makes us think about @catquinn's theory that the film will follow a reverse Wizard of Oz plotline.
Barbie - CinemaCon 2023 - Presentation and Press Line - April 25th
Image via Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros.
And in a move that their characters would totally approve of, both Gosling and Robbie wore a variety of pink shades. Not only does the darker shade of Gosling's jacket, and his fun Greta Gerwig shirt, give off some major #Kenergy, but Robbie's gingham ensemble are the perfect callback to the outfit she wears in the trailer for the film.
Keep your eyes on our Twitter and CinemaCon 2023 page to see more of our coverage!
Lead image via Eric Charbonneau
