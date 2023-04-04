The New "Barbie" Trailer Is Full Of Summer Magic And Self-Discovery
On April 4th, the official Barbie Instagram confirmed the cast list for the film, which hits theaters July 21. But not only did they show off some dopamine-inducing posters, they also released a new teaser! Barbie follows the title character on a journey in the real world, and the new trailer shows off just how candy-colored, hilarious, and magical the movie will be. Check it out below!
Watch The Second Barbie Trailer Here:
After images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling roller blading in California went viral, we're extra excited to see the full scene! Can we get a pair of our own?
We know that director Greta Gerwig never misses when it comes to films about complicated relationships (see: Little Women and Lady Bird). It looks like Barbie might also be exploring themes of identity and self-discovery as Barbie and Ken leave everything they know behind.
Check Out The New Poster For The Film
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the latest Barbie poster.
Photo courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures.
Gingham, pastels, and plenty of pink? Count us in.
Lead photo courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!