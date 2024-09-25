10 Long-Lasting Matte Lipsticks To Perfect Your Moody Fall Pout
If you're thinking about trying out latte makeup looks this fall, you're going to need the best long-last matte lipsticks you can coat your lips with. Think of your genetic pout as a blank canvas that can create a soft-glam or high-fashion moment to match the cute dresses you just bought.
Well, pucker up because we have matte lipsticks for everyone, from reds with blue bases to soft neutrals with brown undertones! Here are 11 matte lipsticks to add to your makeup bag ASAP!
The Best Matte Lipsticks For Fall
Target
The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick
The Lip Bar's 'Rebel' Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick is going to give you the sultry pout you've been dreaming of. It almost looks brown in the tube, but you'll see that it's actually more of a deep burgundy shade.
The fun thing about this formula is that it applies like lipgloss, but dries down to a matte texture that feels oh-so-good. With just one swipe, your lips will be rewarded with an intense color pay-off that'll have people asking you where you found such a gorgeous shade.
Sephora
Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick
Liquid formulas aren't for everyone because they can get out of hand if you forget about their initial glossy application. A good alternative to that is Huda Beauty's Power Bullet Matte Lipstick with it's cruelty-free ingredients! It does have a creamy texture, but it only adds to the smoothness you'll feel when wearing it.
Sephora
Tom Ford Lip Color Matte Lipstick
Everyone should at least have one tube of sexy red lipstick in their makeup bag because it's going to brighten your face while making you look like you're on top of business for the day. Since you have more pressing things to worry about than finding the perfect shade, Tom Ford's 'Ruby Rush' is the vibrant true red you need!
Formulated without parabens and sulfates, the soothing Vitamins E & C will provide all the comfort your lips need.
Target
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lipstick
Want to achieve a long-wearing matte look on a budget? Head to your local CVS or Target to pick up one of Maybelline's Superstay Ink Lipsticks! The 'Exhilarator' shade is slightly darker than Tom Ford's 'Ruby Rush,' but that may make you feel more comfortable. We've found that darker reds tend to be a little more forgiving if you don't want to wear lipliner.
Despite the affordable price, Maybelline's lipstick provides the same rich intensity as luxury brands and offers over 10 hours of wear. You also won't see as much transfer when drinking or planting a kiss on someone special.
Amazon
Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink
If you ever see the word 'ink' in a matte lipstick's name, trust that you're going to be wearing something that barely budges. While you won't be able to wear this past your work shift without reapplying it before happy hour, you'll get crisp color that'll make everyone stop and stare at you in admiration.
You're free to get any shade you want for less than $10, but 'Lip Bloom' is speaking to the leopard print outfits we have planned.
Westman Atelier
Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick
This may surprise you, but this 'Lou Lou' shade is still considered a red lipstick. It's as bold as it's comfortable to wear, thanks to its suede texture. You won't experience any icky feathering that occurs when you wear some matte lipsticks nor will you have to worry about reapplying multiple coats throughout the day.
Ulta
WYN BEAUTY Word of Mouth Max Comfort Matte Lipstick
WYN Beauty may have created the prettiest berry matte lipstick of the year, and the fact it's universal makes us want to personally thank Serena Williams for the inclusivity. Since we can't do that yet, we're here to tell you why you should get this if you're afraid of wearing matte lipsticks that contrast with your skin's undertone.
Not only is Word of Mouth Max Comfort a vegan product, it also boasts up to 24 hours of hydration. Based on the 4.6 rating on Ulta, we think other customers can vouch for it!
Ulta
Juvia's Place Nude Velvety Matte Lipstick
Instead of wearing so much color on your lips this fall, you can choose a neutral matte lipstick to pair with your favorite lipgloss for the ultimate '90s "It" Girl look! This 'Toffee' shade is a safe bet because it offers a hint of color that won't overpower your makeup. Plus, it has hyaluronic acid in it!
Makeup Forever
Makeup Forever Longwearing Matte Lipstick
"Everything's coming up roses" with Makeup Forever's Longwearing 'Memorable Spice' Matte Lipstick. It's another neutral that works well with a brown lipliner and gloss, but you can always skip the shiny finish if you want! Delivering high-performance color and a weightless feel, you'll be glad you decided to give it a chance.
P.S. The sleek design makes it easy to fit in the smallest of Target bags!
NYX Cosmetics
Nyx Cosmetics Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick
It's hard not be influenced by TikTok trends, but we're not pretending that we're above them! We've come across some of our best makeup buys because of other people's thorough reviews which is why NYX Cosmetic's Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick made our list!
'Dusky Muted Rose' is a "full-bodied matte lipstick" that's long-wearing and vegan; two things we can't get enough of. Honestly, no one wants to wear something that disrupts their hormones!
