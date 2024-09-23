12 Flattering Abercrombie & Fitch Dresses For Easy Fall Outfits
Fall dresses are my vice. I love stepping out in something flowy, comfy, and cute, and Abercrombie & Fitch has absolutely mastered making fall dresses that check all of those boxes and more. From form-fitting mini styles to dreamy maxi dresses, these Abercrombie & Fitch fall dresses definitely deserve a spot in your seasonal wardrobe. Scroll on to shop my favorite in-stock pieces!
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Paloma Mini Dress
This adorable, meshy, lined mini dress is the perfect on-trend piece to try out this season. Leopard print is undeniably on the rise – take a walk on the wild side by pairing this dress with a black blazer and heels!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Essential Long-Sleeve Rugby Mini Dress
Did someone say preppy? This striped rugby dress feels just as good as wearing an oversized tee (and nothing else) on your day off. Its casual, loose-fitting silhouette makes it super easy to dress up or down, depending on your mood.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Ava Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
It's never a bad idea to work in some color to your fall wardrobe, but why go with the expected deep greens and burnt oranges when a gorgeous fuchsia like this exists? This long-sleeved mini dress will surely make your look stand out with a unique squared neckline and bouts of flattering ruching along the sides.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Mara High-Neck Vest Midi Dress
Give me denim dresses or give me death! This sleek design from A&F is cut from a "soft denim fabric" that'll make you forget you're even dressed up. The high neck offers a sophisticated vibe, no matter what you end up wearing with it (I'd absolutely layer the dress with some tall black riding boots).
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Slip Maxi Dress
Slip dresses are timeless, but sometimes, it's fun to play around with ones that have patterns on them. As opposed to a solid black slip, this silky one is dotted in repetitive bow illustrations for head-turning effect.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Squareneck Belted Mini Dress
I love this mini because it feels perfectly appropriate for a wide range of occasions, from the office to happy hour. It has a drop-waist effect, thanks to the low-lying skinny belt that definitely gives cool-girl chic. For work, simply wear it with a tailored cardigan or blazer and some ballet flats.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Slash Knit Maxi Dress
Navy blue is slowly becoming my go-to color for fall, and the fact that this cozy dress is swarmed in it makes me want to purchase ASAP. It wears like a total dream, thanks to the stretch knit fabric it's made of, and it's ultimately super flattering on, with tons of ruching and draping to boot.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ribbed Sweater Duster Dress
ICYMI, it's sweater dress season. When the temperatures start to fall, reaching for a pair of jeans when all you want to do is cuddle up in a blanket just feels wrong. That's where cozy sweater dresses like this one come in – they give you the dressed-up look without ever restricting or distracting you from the day. That's a win!
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Mara Tweed Vest Mini Dress
This work-ready mini dress truly lives in my brain rent-free. I love how polished it looks! It's crafted from a soft tweed fabric with plenty of shiny buttons up the front, non-functional pockets, and a chic v-neckline to complete the look. The dress' overall fit is body-skimming, so it's super flattering, too.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Dipped-Waist Sweetheart Maxi Dress
A drop waist dress is always gonna get me! This dreamy white maxi has the effect of a drop waist without flaunting it fully. The dipped waistline pairs well with the playful open back detail before falling to a perfectly flowy skirt that you can easily don on dinner dates and parties amongst your friend group.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Ava Knit Maxi Dress
Bright red is definitely one of the trendiest colors to keep an eye on this fall. This fitted maxi dress won't be missed wherever you go, thanks to the eye-catching colorway! The ruching on the side of the bodice hugs your figure nicely while the flirty leg slit draws even more attention to your look.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Short-Sleeve Denim Shirt Dress
This denim shirt dress will be your BFF for wearing with all your fall shoes! From sneakers to boots, it allows endless styling opportunities.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved styles!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 20 White Midi Dresses For Sweaty Girl Summer ›
- These Cottagecore Dresses Will Have You Feeling Like The Diamond of The Season All Summer ›
- Abercrombie & Fitch Shorts Are On Major Sale This Weekend Only – 11 Styles To Snag For Summer ›
- 8 Stunning Abercrombie Wedding Guest Dresses To Get You Through The Busy Season ›
- 10 Chic Abercrombie & Fitch Dresses To Instantly Elevate Your Summer Look ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.