10 Trendy Target Bags To Match Your Fall Outfits
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Let's face it: you need a cute new handbag to match the fall Target shoes you just ordered. Okay, need is a strong word, but you get the point! I've found 10 bags with the prettiest earthy and jewel tones, which are perfect for embracing fall as you phase all your summer styles out — at least until next year! For now, I'm looking forward to one of the most stylish seasons, with all its sweaters and boots and goodies galore. And I just know your OOTDs will be on point once you add these Target bags to your closet!
Target
Bucket Crossbody Bag + Small Zip Wallet
I've been known to throw random things in my purse, but this crossbody bag makes me want to create an organized system. The forest green shade and gold hardware looks so chic together, but that's not what truly wows me.
I honestly can't get over all the interior space this bag has! You can finally stop fumbling around for your cellphone because there's a designated pocket for them — and plenty of room for everything you need to bring along. Plus, you won't have to consistently yank the strap back on your shoulders over and over again because the strap is adjustable, so you can get it juuuust right.
P.S. I added the matching small zip wallet if you want your credit cards and I.D. to be housed in something equally stylish.
Target
Olivia Miller Richie Satchel Bag
The boho look is always going to be in style, but I never knew I'd fall head over heels for — and absolutely need — something like this satchel bag. Unlike other designs, this one has 3 interior pockets to help you store your most precious belongings, and the magnetic snap closure makes it easy to open or close. This is the perfect purse to take your whimsical summer vibes straight into fall!
Target
Rouched Chain Crossbody Bag
Isn't this the prettiest oxblood crossbody bag you've laid eyes on?! I've had my eyes on these Mary Jane flats from Franco Sarto, and think they'll match this beautifully.
Pair them both with one of the Anthropologie fall dresses I can't get enough of, and you'll look like you stepped off someone's runway.
Target
Mini Woven Handbag Clutch
I don't care what anyone says — you should have at least one tiny little clutch. They're perfect for your best brunch 'fit, heading out on the town with your girlfriends on a Friday night, or a sultry date night. This purse has a trendy woven brown material, and it won't fit much beyond your cell phone, I.D., a couple of other necessary cards, and a lip gloss (of course). This purse is perfect for those fun outings with your friends, but honestly it's even better for those date nights when you need to ditch a bag quickly for...reasons. 😉
Target
East West Satchel Handbag
Everyone needs a sturdy black satchel handbag, so it might as well be this one. The double handle makes me smile because it be used as a 'tote bag' if you're not interested in placing it on your shoulders.
Aside from that, the quilted texture will remind you of the stylish throw blanket you recently bought for the couch in your living room. I love to keep the cozy vibes going all fall long — even when I need to be chic, too.
Target
Puffer Hobo Bag
I won't argue that the name of this bag needs an update, but it's still a cute fall option nonetheless. You'll find a inner zippered compartment and pocket that makes it easy for you keep things secure. This purse is perfect for the new intern who doesn't want to lug around a backpack — it's an adorable lightweight companion.
Target
Belted Satchel Handbag
This handbag means business! She's classic and probably won't be caught partaking in the "demure" trend because she's too busy serving alongside her owner's tailored suit. If I still worked at a law firm, I'd definitely take this to and from work.
Target
Boxy Tote Handbag
This tote is the transitional handbag you didn't know you needed — but you do! Since you can't force fall to make her grand entrance, you need something that'll make you feel like you've got the right style to deal with cool mornings and sweltering afternoons. Plus, it's big enough to hold everything you need to bring along for the day!
Target
Sling Pack Handbag
Are you on-the-go running errands? Only working half the day on Fridays? Bopping around from get-together to get-together? You need a cute sling pack handbag to carry your essentials. This is a sleek option you can easily toss over your shoulders to take you to-and-from any destination!
Target
Lady-Like Top Handle Handbag
This cute bag will complement the red hot styles you plan to wear this fall. I can picture you wearing a classic tan trench coat, a cream knit dress, and matching boots with this fire engine red design.
P.S. It's small, so I don't suggest you to try to treat it like a slouchy satchel or bucket bag!
I can't wait to see which of these pretty Target bags you'll rock this fall! Tag @britandco on Instagram with all your new fall styles!
