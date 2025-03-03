Your March Horoscope is here...

Which one of your faves got cut?

The 13 Starbucks Drinks Disappearing From The Menu This Week – And What To Order Instead

Discontinued Starbucks Drinks March 2025
Joelle & Lyndon Bradfield / Dupe
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 03, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

ICYMI, Starbucks is cutting 13 staple drinks from their menu. Even if your go-to order is no longer, there’s no need to fret – the chain still has plenty of similar options to choose from! As a former barista, I can guarantee you’ll find an alternative Starbucks order you love – one you just might love more than your previous drink!

Scroll on to see the 13 Starbucks drinks disappearing from menus starting March 4, plus what to order instead to satisfy your cravings.

Starbucks Iced Matcha Lemonade

Starbucks

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Alternative order: Green Tea Lemonade

Though Starbucks’ Green Tea Lemonade doesn’t have any matcha in it, you’ll still get a kick from the caffeinated green tea included in the sip. Plus, it’s still crafted with lemonade, so the citrus notes you like in the OG won’t be missed.

Starbucks Espresso Frappuccino

Starbucks

Espresso Frappuccino

Alternative order: Coffee Frappuccino

The Starbucks Espresso Frappuccino will be taken off menus on March 4, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your frozen espresso fix. Their Coffee Frappuccino is a great alternative order because it still boasts sweet coffee and can be easily customized with an additional shot of espresso.

Starbucks Caff\u00e8 Vanilla Frappuccino

Starbucks

Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

Alternative order: Coffee Frappuccino

The Coffee Frappuccino is another reliable alternative for Starbucks’ Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino since you still get a taste of coffee. If vanilla is what you're craving, you can easily request a few pumps of vanilla syrup as a customization.

Starbucks Java Chip Frappuccino

Starbucks

Java Chip Frappuccino

Alternative order: Mocha Frappuccino

I’m honestly sad to see the Java Chip Frappuccino go. It’s been my go-to order since I was a kid, and I still order it on occasion when I want a little ‘treat myself’ moment. Luckily the Mocha Frappuccino will stay on Starbucks menus and gives a similar chocolate-coffee flavor.

Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Starbucks

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Alternative order: Mocha Frappuccino

I fear there’s not a totally similar alternative order to the bygone White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, but it’s very possible that you could order the Mocha Frappuccino with white chocolate sauce instead of the regular mocha to situate your white chocolate cravings.

Starbucks Cr\u00e8me Frappuccinos

Starbucks

Crème Frappuccinos (Chai, Caramel Ribbon Crunch, Double Chocolaty Chip, Chocolate Cookie Crumble, White Chocolate)

Alternative order: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Starbucks’ beloved non-caffeinated Crème Frappuccinos will no longer be offered starting March 4. Instead, I recommend trying out the Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and customizing it with your desired flavor – Starbucks still has so many syrups.

Starbucks White Hot Chocolate

Starbucks

White Hot Chocolate

Alternative order: Hot Chocolate

Though the “official” White Hot Chocolate will no longer be available, Starbucks says you can still customize a regular Hot Chocolate with either mocha or white chocolate mocha sauce.

Starbucks Royal English Breakfast Latte

Starbucks

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Alternative order: London Fog Latte

Where the discontinued Royal English Breakfast Latte includes, well, Royal English Breakfast tea, you can still get the same sweet floral notes from a London Fog Latte.

Starbucks Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Starbucks

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Alternative order: Flat White

The Honey Almondmilk Flat White is sadly going away, but you can actually still order it, as long as you request some customizations that make it the exact same drink. Starting March 4, order the Flat White with almond milk and honey – or any milk and flavor of your choice!

