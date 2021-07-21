Design A Meditation Space To Zen Out At Home
Day or night, finding ways to block out the stress and worry of your day through meditation can help everything from mood to productivity. Whether you're into skincare meditation, a newbie wanting to learn about all the meditation types out there, or need inspiration from a meditation pro to get consistent about your practice, you'll need a dedicated calm and peaceful space to make yourself more comfortable and committed. We spoke with Dora Chan, Yoga Nidra Meditation Teacher and Holistic Stress & Nutrition Coach, and our friends at Wovn Home, for ways to create a space to zen out no matter where you live.
Reduce Clutter
"For a beginner meditator, it may be useful to be in a space with fewer distractions. A more minimalistic, uncluttered space may help one focus attention internally than externally," says Dora Chan, Yoga Nidra Meditation Teacher and Holistic Stress & Nutrition Coach. "It may be helpful to make the space inviting and bring a sense of calmness and peace too."
Get Cozy
"Pillows and blankets can be used as part of the meditation practice and having these props handy not only make the space look more inviting, but these are also practical to have for practice," says Dora. This doesn't mean you have to rush out and buy pricey meditation pillows and mats – any pillow, floor pillow or pouf will do at first and then over time you can look at upgrading. The key is to make sure you sit comfortably in your space.
Bring In Natural Light + Greenery
Invite the outside in, but still allow for privacy to avoid distractions. "I would encourage as much natural lighting as possible into the space, and warm/soft lighting would feel more gentle," says Dora. "Especially for meditation practices done lying down (e.g. Yoga Nidra), you may want to be considerate about bright lights shining to the eyes. Big windows where one can see trees and flowers outside can be a very nice way to help us to feel connected to nature, while also adding natural light."
Look for window treatments that filter light instead of blocking it, adds Davina Ogilvie, founder of Wovn Home. "Sheer or light linen drapes can provide privacy and light filtration while still working well for the various uses of the space."
Add A Side Table
Keep a table nearby for favorite candles, books, crystals, mantras, whatever makes you feel zen before starting your practice.
