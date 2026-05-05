9 Easy Mediterranean Recipes That Are Pure Sunshine in a Bowl

Let’s just say my eating habits lately haven’t exactly been doing me any favors. So this May, I’m hitting reset with the Mediterranean diet—and it feels like the upgrade my body’s been craving.

Packed with heart-healthy fats, antioxidant-rich veggies, lean proteins, and whole grains, this way of eating is known to support everything from brain health to energy levels. But the real surprise? It doesn’t feel like a “diet” at all. Think vibrant, flavor-packed bowls loaded with fresh herbs, juicy tomatoes, briny olives, and perfectly cooked grains—meals that are as craveable as they are nourishing.

Get back to real food with these bright and zesty Mediterranean bowl recipes.

Half Baked Harvest Mediterranean Chicken and Farro Salad Here, you get a delicious blend of grilled chicken sprinkled with lovely greens, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, and olives. Pepperoncini gives it that extra Mediterranean kick, and the fresh mozzarella on top makes it chef's kiss, utter perfection. (via Half Baked Harvest)

The Real Food Dietitians Mediterranean Bowl with Salmon Believe me when I say, there’s nothing more mouthwatering (and healthy!) than the combo of feta cheese, lemon-herb salmon, olives, and tzatziki. It’s a fan-favorite in my household, due to the zestful flavors and the undeniable freshness of every bite. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Clean Cuisine Mediterranean Chicken Get ready for your new "staple" dinner entrée, because this Mediterranean Chicken is so flavorful and easy to whip up that you'll keep coming back for more. Be sure to add homemade garlic sauce, chickpeas, quinoa, cucumbers, and sliced tomato. And of course, a squeeze of fresh lemon to give it that signature zing. (via Clean Cuisine)

Vikalinka by Julia Frey Mediterranean Pasta with Zucchini A delightful creamy pasta for when you're in the mood for something carb-heavy (without the guilt). I love the addition of capers, olives, and sun-dried tomatoes. (via Vikalinka)

Averie Cooks Mediterranean Quinoa and Chickpea Salad This one is great if you're in a bit of a time crunch (aren't we all?) since it doesn't require you to spend hours pretending you're a contestant on Top Chef. The Kalamata olives and goat cheese sprinkled in make it something really special. (via Averie Cooks)

Forks and Foliage Tomato Panzanella with Feta There’s something particularly delicious about a tomato-based dish, and the combo of Lebanese dressing, a sprinkle of feta, and bread makes it perfect for the upcoming summer season. (via Forks and Foliage)

Feel Good Foodie Mediterranean Hummus Bowl The fresh veggies, hummus, and quinoa are a timeless combo. It’s one of those “classic” Mediterranean dishes that you simply can’t skip out on. Delicious, and insanely quick to whip up. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Munching With Mariyah Spicy Roasted Chickpea Salad Bowl AKA the "detox" salad bowl, because it's so incredibly healthy and fresh. The roasted chickpeas have a perfect crunch that makes the whole thing feel indulgent without actually being indulgent. (via Munching With Mariyah)

Live Eat Learn Mediterranean Bulgur Salad With Feta And Pomegranate Too good to be true! The blend of feta and pomegranate is heaven on earth. One of my all-time go-to favorites. (via Live Eat Learn)

Which recipe are you going to try this week? Let us know in the comments, and check out our Pinterest for more delicious meal inspiration!