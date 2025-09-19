Following the Mediterranean diet , but getting bored of eating the same old salad? Look no further than these flavorful Mediterranean diet lunch ideas that’ll save you from the monotony of your midday meal! Of course, we had to include some salad recipes in this list, but we’ve got even more suggestions for dishes like protein-rich skewers, yummy wraps, and fresh sandwiches .

Scroll on for 18 Mediterranean diet lunch ideas you’ll want to whip up ASAP!

Forks & Foliage Fattoush Salad This crunchy salad is packed with veggies of all colors, plus it's topped with some truly delicious pita chips that bring the texture together. The dressing that goes on top is equal parts sweet and tangy to keep your taste buds entertained. (via Forks & Foliage for Brit + Co)

Do Good Chicken Mediterranean Chicken Skewers These colorful skewer platters are complemented by tons of grilled veggies. You can easily meal prep this pick and save the leftovers for lunch each day of the week! Serve some with tzatziki sauce, and you're all set. (via Do Good Chicken for Brit + Co)

Feel Good Foodie Greek Salad This lively mix of veggies and feta cheese makes an excellent side dish. If you want to eat it as the main course, try incorporating some grilled chicken or tinned fish for extra protein (therefore, extra fullness)! (via Feel Good Foodie for Brit + Co)

The Real Food Dietitians Mediterranean Steak Bowl We have CAVA at home! This Mediterranean bowl has everything you need for a satisfying lunch. It's crunchy, meaty, and tasty. Prep the components and protein ahead of time and store separately for a meal prep-friendly option. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Crowded Kitchen Mediterranean Cauliflower Kale Salad You'll get greeted with a medley of kale, orange, and chickpeas with this hearty salad. Every single ingredient included is very nutrient-dense, so your body will glow from the inside out after indulging. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Most Hungry Sardine Toast This easy Mediterranean lunch idea involves slapping some tinned sardines on some toast with fennel and lemon, and boy, is it delicious! It comes together in almost no time since there's no real cooking required – except for toasting the bread to your desired crispiness. (via Most Hungry)

Olive You Whole Falafel (Whole30 + Paleo) These falafel balls are a great item to have prepped and ready in the fridge to put on sandwiches, wraps, or salads. You can even eat a few as a nice, filling snack during the day! (via Olive You Whole)

Munching with Mariyah Easy Black Bean Salad The black beans in this savory salad will fill you up with protein, which is much preferred during a long workday to keep you focused and feeling good. Each bite earns a nice flavor from lime juice, cumin, and jalapeño. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Half Baked Harvest Mediterranean Avocado Chicken Salad Avos, chicken, and eggs make up the bulk of this refreshing salad mix that you can slap on sammies or wraps with ease. This means you get a good serving of protein and healthy fats, preferred by the classic Mediterranean diet. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Rachel Mansfield Crispy Quinoa Feta Fritters with Labneh Dill Dip Ready in just 20 minutes, these feta fritters will become your new favorite lunch in no time. They're perfectly flavorful alone, but the labneh-dill dip makes 'em all the better. (via Rachel Mansfield)

Chef Bai Romesco Risotto This heartier take on Mediterranean lunch ideas is vegan and dairy-free. You'll feel so good after eating it! The romesco sauce is super tomato-y, peppery, and spicy, so it is super warming. (via Chef Bai)

Vanilla and Bean Grilled Veggie Sandwich with Pesto Mayo Eggplant, squash, and bell pepper are the epitome of Mediterranean meals, and this sandwich features all three. First, they're grilled with olive oil over high heat to bring out added texture and flavor. The pesto mayo is extremely key to nailing down an addictive flavor. (via Vanilla and Bean)

Averie Cooks Mediterranean Quinoa Salad Healthy grains, veg, and legumes! What more could your Mediterranean diet lunch ideas need? This quinoa-based salad is great to batch out at the beginning of the week to eat on every day for lunch. (via Averie Cooks)

Barley & Sage Easy Greek Style Lamb Meatballs These juicy meatballs assume the best Greek flavors around with the help of garlic, feta cheese, and lemon juice. Throw a few more spices in the mix, and you're got yourself a healthy protein to throw on top of the week's sandwiches, pastas, and more. (via Barley & Sage)

Whole and Heavenly Oven Creamy Heirloom Tomato Basil Zoodles Zoodles are a healthy alternative to the OG pasta, but that doesn't mean they need to be void of flavor. This dish takes on all things tomato-y and basil-y, and it's one of the freshest forkfuls ever. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)

Feel Good Foodie Mediterranean Egg Wrap This protein-packed wrap features feta cheese, spinach, onions, and tomatoes – the classic Mediterranean mix! You can eat this for lunch or breakfast. Either way, it's mouthwatering and oh-so satiating. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Hello Little Home Caprese Freekeh Salad Freekeh is fairly similar to orzo, making it a good healthy grain to keep on deck. This salad includes chickpeas, tomatoes, and basil to aim for those traditional Mediterranean flavors! (via Hello Little Home)

Mango Avocado Salad with Blackened Tofu

The blackened tofu that gets sprinkled onto this bowl is beautifully balanced out by the fresh mango and avocado. In between that, you'll get some fresh bites of greens, herbs, and onions. (via Bowl of Delicious)

Subscribe to our newsletter for more easy, healthy recipes!

This post has been updated.