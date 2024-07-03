10 Easy Mediterranean Diet Snacks To Curb Any Midday Craving
If you’re eating according to the Mediterranean diet, sometimes it can be hard to sneak a snack in here and there without having to track down something that abides by the diet’s guidelines first. Luckily, there are a ton of Mediterranean diet-friendly snacks out there that you can simply buy from the store and enjoy on-the-go easily!These 10 snacks will totally transform your snacking game – from savory to sweet, these picks satisfy any kind of craving while keeping it all healthy and delicious, per the Mediterranean diet.
Amazon
Mariani Mediterranean Dried Apricots
These dried apricot bites make the perfect sweet treat to snack on during the workday. They're nutritious, but also so delicious.
Whole Foods
Cedar's Foods Feta Dip
Cedar's Foods carries tons of tasty Mediterranean dips, but their Feta Dip reigns supreme for me. It's just the right amount of tangy and cheesy and goes wonderfully with some crisp pita chips!
Amazon
Simple Mills Veggie Pita Crackers
These pita crackers are made from a unique vegetable-based flour to deliver a third of your daily recommended intake of veggies in a single serving. They hit any crunchy craving with ease, while still being healthy for you!
Amazon
Kitchen & Love Chocolate Covered Almond Stuffed Dates
These dates are stuffed with almonds then coated in a decadent layer of 85% dark chocolate that balances everything out beautifully. You're gonna have a hard time not downing the whole bag in one sitting.
Amazon
Oloves Natural Whole Pitted Olives Variety Pack
Olives are undeniably Mediterranean, and these little packs make snacking on them on-the-go super easy. They come in flavors like Basil & Garlic, Lemon & Rosemary, and Chili & Oregano to keep your snack rotation lively.
Target
Good & Gather Red Pepper Hummus
Don't forget the hummus! It's always a great Mediterranean diet snack to have in the fridge since it's flavorful and filling, thanks to protein-rich chickpeas. This Target pick is flavored with red pepper, but you can find all sorts of different tastes at any grocery store.
Amazon
Brami Lupini Beans Snack Variety Pack
Think of lupini beans as the very-Mediterranean take on edamame. These crunchy, dried snacking legumes are slightly pickled and seasoned before being packaged, so you get all that good flavor when it's finally time to dig in. Every serving is 0 calories and has 0 grams of net carbs, so you're not sacrificing a single thing with this selection.
Amazon
Stretch Island Black Forest Fruit Strips
Since the Mediterranean diet is all about getting in tons of veggies and fruits, these purely fruity strips will fit right in. They're low-calorie and low-sugar, so you can ideally enjoy a few of 'em during each snack sesh.
Target
DeLallo Greek Feta Salad
This feta cheese salad incorporates two types of olives, oil, and spices, so it's a little bit heartier. I've eaten it as a pre-dinner snack many times. It goes super well with crispy toasted bread, or you could even enjoy it on its own if really briny foods are your vibe.
Amazon
365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil + Sea Salt Popcorn
Olive oil plays a big role in the Mediterranean diet, whether it's used as a cooking agent or a topping. In this case, it's used to pop some amazingly light popcorn that's finished off with the ideal amount of sea salt. Yum!
