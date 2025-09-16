Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

These meals are light, flavorful, and all come together so fast.

16 Easy Mediterranean Diet Recipes To Make For A Quick, Healthy Dinner

Easy Mediterranean Diet Recipes
Averie Cooks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserSep 16, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

What if I told you that you could savor the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean without ever leaving your kitchen? Well, with these easy Mediterranean diet recipes, it's a very close reality. Using an array of colorful and wholesome ingredients is the key to crafting flavorful Mediterranean dishes like these, and you don't always need to spend a lot of time in the kitchen to do it. These easy-to-follow Mediterranean recipes make healthy eating an effortless and delicious adventure.

Grab some paper and a pen for your Mediterranean diet grocery list, and let's dive in to the best easy Mediterranean recipes!

Greek Salad

Feel Good Foodie

Greek Salad

Absolutely zero cooking is involved with this fresh and fun dish! Simply throw some veggies together in a bowl, coat it all with the olive oil + red wine vinegar dressing, and voila – you've got yourself a quick and easy Mediterranean side dish to pair with heartier proteins or pastas. (via Brit + Co)

Sheet Pan Mediterranean Chicken + Veggies

The Real Food Dietitians

Sheet Pan Mediterranean Chicken + Veggies

Sheet pans are the secret to making super easy Mediterranean diet recipes like this one. All this meal requires is a bit of chopping, seasoning, and oven roasting, and the best part is you won't need to wash too many dishes after it's done. Just don't skip the lemon-y tahini sauce that goes on top! (via The Real Food Dietitians)

White Bean Salad

Crowded Kitchen

White Bean Salad

White beans are a real staple for the Mediterranean diet, but they can be pretty bland on their own. This dense bean salad spruces 'em up with edamame, artichokes, capers, and feta cheese for that marvelous Medi flair. You could easily meal prep a big bowl of this to keep on-hand for a last-minute lunch or dinner side. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Mediterranean Strata

Hello Little Home

Mediterranean Strata

Wanna host a Mediterranean brunch, but don't exactly know what to make? Look no further than this veggie-loaded strata, which is based in fluffy ciabatta bread and eggs. It's so savory, and your guests won't be able to get enough! (via Hello Little Home)

Tender Grilled Eggplant Slices

The First Mess

Tender Grilled Eggplant Slices

Bet you've never had eggplant like this. Coating some slices in salt and letting them sit allows a lot of moisture to be released, rendering the eggplant pieces extremely crispy once you grill 'em hot for a few minutes. Things get even better with this recipe once you sprinkle on some spices! (via The First Mess)

20-Minute Mediterranean Hummus Noodles

Half Baked Harvest

20-Minute Mediterranean Hummus Noodles

If you have a huge tub of hummus sitting around, it means you can make this easy pasta dish with ease. To make it, you'll essentially cook up some spaghetti, toss it with an array of Mediterranean veggies, and coat it all with a dollop of hummus and pesto to amp up the flavor and nutritional content! (via Half Baked Harvest)

Mediterranean Flatbread

This Wife Cooks

Mediterranean Flatbread

We are obsessed with flatbread recipes, and this colorful iteration is just lovely for sharing with the whole fam. To make this easy recipe even easier, use some pre-made pizza dough and slather it up with all the healthy toppings! (via This Wife Cooks)

Vegan Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Veggie Society

Vegan Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Quinoa is a quintessential grain to throw in your Mediterranean recipes, and with this lively salad, it kind of hides in between all of the fresh veg. Everything gets drenched in a zesty olive oil dressing, so none of the ingredients go unflavored or fall flat. (via Veggie Society)

Tomato Panzanella

Forks & Foliage

Tomato Panzanella

This refreshing meal is the perfect excuse to hit the farmer's market for some heirloom tomatoes this season. This particular kind of tomato is so juicy and fresh, which is ideal for balancing out the crusty, crunchy bread in this Mediterranean medley. This pick is definitely unique from a lot of other side dishes, so it's sure to impress your guests. (via Forks & Foliage)

Mediterranean Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Live Eat Learn

Mediterranean Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

This dish is heartier and more warming than your typical Mediterranean recipe, which can be helpful for those moments where you're just craving more. Roasted sweet potatoes make the perfect palette for a smothering of chickpeas, tomatoes, and a citrusy hummus sauce. (via Live Eat Learn)

Air Fryer Falafel

Whole and Heavenly Oven

Air Fryer Falafel

Falafel is a whole lot easier to make at home than you'd think, plus, once you've prepped the dough and cooked it (or in this case, air fried it), it's easy to toss the balls onto a salad or pita when you don't have the time nor patience to make a meal from scratch. Make sure you spice these bites up! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)

Greek Grilled Vegetable Bowls

Two Peas & Their Pod

Greek Grilled Vegetable Bowls

Grilled veggies are the way to go in the midst of a Mediterranean summer, and building these healthy bowls couldn't be easier. You don't even necessarily need to use a grill for this pick – you could oven-roast the ingredients in a jiffy. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)

Shrimp + Orzo Salad

Bowl of Delicious

Shrimp + Orzo Salad

Has there ever been a better combo than shrimp and orzo? I fear not. This fresh, summer-y fare only takes half an hour to make initially, then once you've got lots of leftovers on your hands, dishing up your next quick lunch becomes much easier. (via Bowl of Delicious)

Mediterranean Lentil Salad

Culinary Hill

Mediterranean Lentil Salad

A good serving of lentils help bulk up an otherwise wimpy salad with this easy Mediterranean recipe. The best part about this one is you can customize the greens and topping to be whatever you like. (via Culinary Hill)

Mediterranean Stuffed Tomatoes

The Endless Meal

Mediterranean Stuffed Tomatoes

Get into the Mediterranean mood with these stuffed tomatoes! To amp up their coastal flair, opt for brown rice to supply a healthy grain. From there, you'll fall deeply in love with the melty feta and herby effect from the parsley and oregano. (via The Endless Meal)

25-Minute Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Averie Cooks

25-Minute Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Nothing says "easy meal" like a pasta salad. The hardest part about this recipe is probably boiling the water! After the pasta is cooked, adding some Medi veggies and dressing is a no-brainer. (via Averie Cooks)

This post has been updated.

recipes
