Parachute Home just launched an all-new collection of bedding and bath linens at Target, and it’s already a hit! Some pieces are sold out already, so you’re gonna want to beeline to your nearest Target if you’re scheming a little home refresh this spring.

What makes this new collection stand out is its luxe-looking pieces, all shoppable at approachable prices. The colorways included range from neutrals to jewel tones that'll match your home decor vibe year-round. Plus, the high-quality quilts, pillow cases, sheets, shams, and more are crafted from organic materials that absolutely make for a cozier sleep. The choice of cotton versus linen allows you to truly customize your bedspread, too!

The Parachute Home x Target collection starts at just $12 – shop our 9 favorite finds below!

Target Parachute for Target Relaxed Linen Sheet Set This bedding set with 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases flaunts the coziest linen blend that's both soft and airy on the skin, so go ahead and hit snooze. It's also suitable for both hot and cool sleepers if you're accounting for yourself and a partner! This olive-y green color is simply stunning, too.

Target Parachute for Target Honeycomb Cotton Duvet Cover & Sham Set The texture on this duvet cover and sham set makes us want to snuggle up all day long. The top of each piece boasts the cozy honeycomb feel, while the back is simple and smooth for a fuss-free sleeping experience.

Target Parachute for Target Cozy Block Quilt This block quilt makes the ultimate layering piece if you tend to sleep on the chilly side. The cotton material it's made of keeps things light and unrestrictive, even in hotter summer temps!

Target Parachute for Target Beachcomber Stripe Throw This breezy cotton throw blanket can easily be transferred from room to room to suit your layering needs since its simple, muted color palette is agreeable with any interior. This piece also looks exceptional paired with more Parachute for Target bedding!

Target Parachute for Target Velvet Mini Lumbar Pillow We can't get enough of this snazzy chartreuse color, and while it's especially fun for summertime, the velvet texture also makes this lumbar pillow work well way into the fall and winter!

Target Parachute for Target Casual Organic Cotton Sham Set Tailored primarily toward warm sleepers, this crisp and clean cotton sham set comes prepped and ready with a lightweight feel that'll make you want to lay down for a nap ASAP.

Target Parachute for Target Jersey Lounge Robe The goodness doesn't stop at bedding – Parachute's new collection for Target also includes this comfy jersey robe worthy of everyday wear. Whether you're waking up or winding down, you'll adore its relaxed fit and soft fabric!

Target Parachute for Target Cotton Tile Bath Mat Next up is the bathroom decor goodies! Starting with this tiled bath mat that comes in three calming colors, Parachute's bathroom-centric designs are a perfect fit for any space – with just a little bit of colorful flair!

Target Parachute for Target Striped Supersoft Towel Parachute's signature comfort also comes in towel form – from washcloths and hand towels to full-size bath towels. Shoppable in muted tones like green, blue, yellow, or pink, they'll instantly refresh your bath setup with playful hues!

