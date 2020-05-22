Easy + Amazing Instant Pot Meals to Kick Off the Memorial Day Weekend
We love a good Instant Pot meal to take us through a long weekend. From chicken, salmon, cod and beef to soups and vegan recipes, these Instant Pot recipes are on our list heading into what feels like our first real weekend in months. If you're new to yours here are our tips for how to use it properly. Now let's get to the good stuff...
Big-Batch Slow Cooker VegetarianChili: You may not be feeding a big crowd this weekend but this chili lasts so, you know, more for you!
French Dip Sandwich: We remade this Pinterest favorite and it totally lived up to *all* the expectations.
Carnitas: These pork bites are as delicious as they are pretty — we'll have two please!
Salmon Veggie Dinner: We like the idea of putting this salmon on a bun with aioli for lunch too!
Vegetarian Frittata: Add in all the fresh vegetables of the season and enjoy a slow breakfast with a fast meal.
Beef Stew: This will keep your SIP crew satisfied for the weekend. SO GOOD.
Steamed Cod With Ginger Scallion Sauce: Try this fresh dish from Michelin-starred chef Brandon Jew of Mister Jiu's in San Francisco.
Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese: Toss just five ingredients in your fave slow cooker and you have an instant meal (without the instant box).
Quinoa - Swap rice for quinoa in your Instant Pot and make it colorful with summer veggies or sweet and nutty with pomegranate and walnuts — both vegan and gluten-free!
Paleo Orange Chicken: Bring your takeout favorite home with this lighter version for a guilt-free meal.
Tuscan White Bean Soup: Memorial Day is technically the kick off to summer but we still have a few weeks before things heat up. In the meantime, there is this delicious soup for all to ladle up.
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Casserole: So much goodness in this decadent (and vegan) dessert. Makes a great breakfast treat too!
Happy Memorial Day weekend, y'all!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.