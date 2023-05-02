The Best Met Gala Couples On The 2023 Red Carpet
As Met Gala 2023 coverage continues, we love seeing what couples make a red carpet cameo – or better yet – a red carpet debut. After all, who doesn’t adore a little fashion and romance crossover?
Considering all of the relationship rumors swirling (Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, anyone?), it’s hard to know what’s IRL or just a baseless claim, and there’s no better way to put a rumor to bed than make a statement than at the premiere, ultra-exclusive high fashion charity event.
With that in mind, here’s every couple that has totally warmed our hearts at this year’s Met Gala.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
Nicole Kidman shone in a baby pink feathered dress next to husband Keith Urban, who donned a simple suit with fine rhinestone details to match his partner.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Dimitrios Kamouris / Getty Images Entertainment
Suki and Robert are the picture-perfect couple. They were seen giving each other sweet exchanges on the Met Gala's red carpet.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
With most celebs opting for monochromatic looks, we love to see Octavia stand out in this fabulous pink number. Paired with Julius's classic suit, this duo is definitely red carpet ready.
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have never looked more coordinated. They both hit the red carpet in a black and white color palette, and we're obsessed with their eye-catching necklaces, as well as Nicola's bold bow.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian stunted on the Met Gala with another baby announcement, welcoming their second child! The tennis star was enveloped in a structured, pearl-detailed jacket and a snug dress that flaunted her baby bump.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
This red and black monochromatic look from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade screams chic. They look so good together and their looks are coordinated, but not overtly matching.
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Eddie and Hannah look absolutely stunning in their complimentary fits. From Hannah's ultra-textured dress to Eddie's wide-legged pants and ornate brooches, we're totally here for this couple.
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Karlie Kloss boldly stepped out with baby announcement, as the silhouette of her dress hugged her tummy. Her spouse, Joshua, was by her side to support the news and her stunning red carpet look.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Mike Coppola / Getty Entertainment Images
Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas look like the perfect couple in their monochrome fits, and we're especially big fans of Priyanka's marvelous shawl.
