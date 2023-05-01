All Of The Looks Making Us Swoon On The 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
We made it everyone – it’s officially Met Monday, AKA the biggest fashion day of the year. The who’s-who of the fashion and entertainment industries are ready to hit the Met Gala red (or in this case, white, blue, and red) carpet to share their custom looks with the world.
Our minds are swarming with excitement as the 6:30 p.m. EST livestream looms near, but you know we have so many questions that we *cannot* wait to have answered. After all, with so little details released pre-Gala, we can’t help but wonder who’s invited, who will be on theme, and most importantly – who will be the best dressed?
The annual gala, notably held on the first Monday in May, benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The infamous event takes on a new theme and co-chairs each year (though IMO, they will never top 2018’s Heavenly Bodies), with this year’s theme being Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honoring the life and career of the late Chanel Creative Director, co-chaired by singer Dua Lipa, screenwriter Michaela Coel, actress Penelope Cruz, and tennis star Roger Federer.
Here are all of our fave looks from the Met Gala red carpet, and be sure to tell us what 'fit has you absolutely captivated on Twitter @BritandCo.
Our Favorite Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Moments
Chloe Fineman
Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment
The kitten heel and kitten bag combo from SNL's Chloe Fineman was painfully adorable.
Dua Lipa
Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment
Dua Lipa had us levitating after she pulled up to the Met Gala carpet in a 1992 Chanel look paired with an insane Tiffany diamond.
Emma Chamberlain
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
The queen of the internet, Emma Chamberlain, sported a structured blue skirt suit and an under layer dotted with rhinestones, and we are still eating it up.
Michaela Coel
Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment
Screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel met the red carpet with a decadent beaded gown.
Phoebe Bridgers
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
Phoebe Bridgers arrived in a black pearl-studded get-up that coordinates with her on-stage persona.
Quinta Brunson
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary turned heads in a tulle ensemble, fitted with sheer gloves and a unique updo.
Julia Garner
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
This moody look from Julia Garner swept us away as we got lost in the details of her encrusted collar and statement bracelet.
Gisele Bündchen
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
Gisele Bündchen walked the Met Gala red carpet in an angelic swath of feathers and sparkles.
Sydney Sweeney
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney will always astound the red carpet. For this year's Met Gala theme, she pulled a light pink gown studded with shiny embellishments that cinches at the knees with a bold black ribbon.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Continuing with the abundance of bows, Daisy Edgar-Jones' Met Gala look displayed a few on her chest and waist.
Halle Bailey
Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment
Good thing we don't have to wait until this summer's The Little Mermaid to see Halle Bailey absolutely slay.
Naomi Campbell
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
It's no surprise that Naomi Campbell stunned at the Met Gala – she wore a baby pink dress furnished with swirly silver details.
Margot Robbie
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Margot Robbie abandoned her joyous Barbie pink for an all-black corseted piece.
Lizzo
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Lizzo came in hot with even more pearls on the red carpet. The details draped around her top, further accentuating her silhouette. She also rocked some baby bangs, which seem to be a popular Met Gala hairstyle all around.
Anne Hathaway
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Anne Hathaway was caught glowing in a white and gold dress piece, pinned together with pearled, studded clothespins. Not only did her dress make a statement, her choker necklace and voluminous updo did, too.
Camila Morrone
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Camila Morrone's Met Gala 'fit boasted an elegant balance between a decorative collar and basic black dress.
Ashley Park
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment
Emily In Paris' Ashley Park walked the red carpet in a mesh dress that totally gave biker chic – in the best ways possible.
Check back here for more updates! Follow us @BritandCo for Met Gala red carpet coverage in real time.
Header image by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment