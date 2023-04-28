What You Can Expect From This Year’s Met Gala
As the Met Gala rounds the corner, rumors are swirling about the iconically exclusive charity event, and we’re taking it alllll in.
From the most elusive celebs to mainstream influencers, the Met Gala is *the* premiere event in the fashion world. And with a strict invite list managed by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour herself (and tickets starting at $35,000), you have to be well connected to even be considered for a seat at the table (literally).
The annual gala, notably held on “the first Monday in May,” benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The infamous event takes on a new theme and co-chairs each year (though IMO they will never top 2018’s Heavenly Bodies), with this year’s theme being Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honoring the life and career of the late Chanel Creative Director, co-chaired by singer Dua Lipa, screenwriter Michaela Coel, actress Penelope Cruz and tennis star Roger Federer.
This theme doesn’t come without criticism, though, as Lagerfeld is known for being openly fatphobic, against the #MeToo movement, and an active victim-blamer.
Despite this, people are still speculating what their fave celebs might wear to the gala — should they receive a ticket and choose to attend. As always, attendees partner with designers in a very hush-hush manner to create their custom looks for the gala, and this year will be no different.
With a Lagerfeld/Chanel-centric theme, we’ll likely see lots of classic silhouettes, impeccable tailoring, far too much tweed, and vintage inspiration galore. Here are some of the looks from previous Met galas that we could *totally* picture on the runway this year.
Harry Styles — Camp: Notes on Fashion, 2019
Lady Gaga — Camp: Notes on Fashion, 2019
Sara Sampaio — Camp: Notes on Fashion, 2019
Keke Palmer — In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, 2021
Zoë Kravitz — In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, 2021
Beyond the fashion, of course, is the ever-controversial guest list. For the first time in many years, rumor has it that the Kardashians were not invited, though no one will be sure until the stars hit the iconic Met stairs.
Here are our predictions for who will be best-dress on the Met carpet this year if they attend:
Blake Lively
If there is one thing anyone can be certain of, it’s that Blake Lively will dominate the Met. From dress transitions to gorgeous ball gowns, Lively always understands the assignment.
Ciara
This singer never fails to make an impact on the Met steps, and we can’t wait to see what she comes up with this year.
Rihanna
I mean, her Heavenly Bodies look will go down in fashion history.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé hasn’t been at the Met in a moment, but we’re still holding out hope for a 2023 return.
Imaan Hammam
We can never forget her 2021 and 2022 looks.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow makes every "best dressed" list each year, and TBH 2023 shouldn’t be any different.
With what is guaranteed to be an interesting event, we can’t wait to judge every runway look (especially Met-royalty Blake Lively’s fit) from the comfort of our sweatpants and couches, glasses of wine in hand.
Header Image Courtesy of Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
