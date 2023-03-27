Say Yes To The Mini Wedding Dress! Here Are 20 To Wear From Rehearsal To Reception
Mini, midi, maxi...the perfect wedding dress is such a personal choice. Some gals don't always covet the voluminous princess gowns and sometimes a big day calls for something short and sweet. If you want to buck tradition and go with something dance-floor-friendly, the mini wedding dress is hot rn, thanks to Kourtney Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana number. They still come in all the styles, from romantic and ruffle-y to minimal and body-con — not to mention, there are plenty of affordable options to wear that still look stunning. Check them out below for all the wedding festivities, from rehearsal to reception, and say yes to the mini wedding dress!
Helsi Structured 3D Floral-Embellished Mini Dress ($535)
This 3D floral embroidery will turn heads from aisle to dance floor. It's perfect for a warm weather wedding and would be super cute in a garden setting.
Sachin & Babi Grace Strapless Back-Bow Mini Dress ($395)
Make a statement with this dramatic back bow over a slightly flared skirt and pleated waist. Simplicity is indeed elegance.
V. Chapman Hollyhock Ruffled Corset Mini Dress ($385)
If you're looking to rock more ruffles, this off-shoulder dress has flirty details at sleeve, hem, and bodice.
Katie May Ellee Mini Dress ($525)
This playful mini has a whole lotta fun with tulle. TBH, we're looking for any excuse to wear this out, wedding or not!
Bridal by ELOQUII Off The Shoulder Empire Mini Dress ($119)
This sweet dress has an oh-so-flattering sweetheart neckline and the sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder.
Sachin & Babi Dorien Puffed One-Shoulder Bow Train Wrap Mini Dress ($365)
Go for a one-shoulder neckline, some ruching at the waist, and a show-stopping side train for a day to remember.
Reformation Maves Satin Dress ($348)
This off-the-shoulder mini dress is structured but still so comfortable and has eco props. Made in a sustainable silk alternative made with renewable wood pulp and repurposed waste, it's way less impact than conventional silk.
Bridal by ELOQUII Mini Dress With Puff Sleeve Cape ($159)
Wear the puff sleeve cape over this elegant crepe dress (that has some nice stretch), then toss it off when it comes time to party.
Claire Mini Dress ($158)
This versatile dress comes with a detachable waist sash and detachable bows for the straps, plus the fitted bodice has smocking to fit a range of bust sizes.
LaMarque Alena Ostrich Feather V-Neck Mini Dress ($875, on sale $656)
Shake it on the dance floor in this swingy dress adorned with ostrich feathers.
ASOS EDITION Crystal and Bead Mini Dress With Faux Feather Hem ($225)
Prefer faux feathers? Channel the roaring '20s in this sparkly beaded mini.
Reformation Enza Dress ($278)
This mini dress with a straight neckline, adjustable shoulder ties, and a lightly ruched skirt is the sweetest!
Altar'd State Blake Beaded Dress ($170)
Dress in a beaded and sequin dress with floral pattern all over for cocktail hour and beyond.
White Sleeveless Metal Ring Halter Mini Dress ($100)
This affordable mini is so unique with its built-in jewelry, a flexible metal ring and faux pearl detail at the neckline.
JULES AND CLEO Mini Faux Wrap Sheath Dress ($90+)
Sleek charmeuse dresses up a classic wrap silhouette for a stylish party look. Just look at that draping!
Galia Lahav CARMEN DEEP SLIT DREss ($2,010)
It may have a steep price tag, but this dress has glamour written all over it. The beaded mini peeks out of a strapless crepe column dress with a just-the-right-amount-of-sexy side slit.
Jenny Yoo Tatiana Dress ($298)
This chic and classic mini dress flatters with a feminine scoop neckline, angled pleats, and tulip skirt. Perfect for beach weddings!
Romance Language White Backless Lace Dress ($69)
Floral lace wows over knit fabric that looks body-con but feels cozy. We love the open back too.
AW JANET WEDDING DRESS ($350)
This super feminine look has all of these sweet details wrapped into one A-line mini: tulle fabric, puff sleeves, sweetheart neckline, even a built-in bra!
SELFIE LESLIE DREAMY OFF-SHOULDER MINI DRESS WHITE ($80)
Off-shoulder, ruffle sleeves and flirty ruffles at the hem flank stunning embroidery throughout the torso in this adorable dress. It's a match made in heaven!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.