The 15 Best Beach Wedding Dresses For 2023
Besides deciding to get married at all, choosing your wedding dress is one of the biggest choices to make for your special day. If people are going to hop out of their seats for your entrance look, you might as well drop their jaws with a stunning gown while you’re at it. The wind, sun, and sand might cause some commotion on your wedding day, but your wedding dress can bring all the drama you need no matter what!
It’s also possible to find a breathtaking gown that doesn’t sacrifice your comfort. So with all the options out there, we decided to cut your search in half, bringing you the 15 best beach wedding gowns on the market.
Martina Liana Classic Ball Gown ($3,850-$4,350)
If you’re looking for a beach ball gown, this stylish crepe skirt and sweetheart neckline will make you feel like the princess you are. I mean, it’s giving Ariel at the end of The Little Mermaid, if you ask us! Kiss your darling with this classic hip-hugger. (And if you’re looking for a little more shimmer, check out this glitter ball gownwe can’t get enough of!)
Eve of Milady Strapless Lace Mermaid Dress ($5,050)
Speaking of Ariel, who wouldn’t want to be part of your world with this lacy little mermaid gown? Featuring a sheer bodice and sculptured neckline, you can complete this look with some tousled, beachy waves.
All Who Wander Long Sleeve Lace Dress (Price TBD)
Live out your wildflower fantasy with this boho chic beach dress. The deep V-neckline adds a hint of sexy while the long sleeves add a dash of class. Pair it with a flower crown for a happy, hippie vibe.
David's Bridal Collection Off Shoulder Satin Gown ($629, was $699)
Available in ivory or white (plus four other bold colors), this off-shoulder satin gown is simple and elegant, balancing perfectly with an updo or a more natural look.
Galina Signature One-Shoulder Beaded Dress ($1,444, was $1,699)
The only thing better than one wedding dress? Two for the same price! Choose between the beaded slit skirt or the tulle overskirt for walking down the aisle, then opt for the straight silhouette for your reception.
as is strapless stretch lace wedding dress ($200, was $499)
Looking for a gown you can customize? Try this strapless stretch wedding dress with contouring lace detail and romantic trim for a look that is shore to wow your guests.
Galina Signature Floral Applique Open Back Bodysuit ($1,444, was $1,699)
Here comes the brideee, dressed to the ninesss! This glamorous beach dress combines texture and tulle with a sculpting bodysuit. The floral design will match perfectly with a wispy, whimsical bouquet.
Mac Duggal Embroidered Net A-Line Gown ($798)
If you’re looking for a dress under $1,000, might I suggest this embroidered A-line gown? You’ll leave your footprints in the sand and in your babe’s heart with this detailed, textured look.
David's Bridal Collection Sheer Back Crepe Dress ($539, was $599)
For a little more than $500, you can get a stunning back design, sheer lace detail, and deep V-neckline all in one. You’ll definitely want to spin and dip in this beautiful gown, so your new spouse can take in every detail.
DB Studio Stretch Lace Long Sleeve Sheath Wedding Dress ($230)
If you’re looking for a comfortable and cost-effective wedding gown, this sheath wedding dress is the perfect choice. Featuring long sleeves and intricate lace details, this dress is feminine and flirty, pairing well with a delicate, detailed headpiece for some extra pizazz.
LoveShackFancy Aneesha Cotton Cutout Maxi Dress ($495)
For a more comfortable wedding look to rock at the beach, you can get this breathable wedding gown. The sleeves and cutouts are a perfect choice for the warm sea breeze, and the perfectly plain style lends to more simple (and comfy) wedding shoes.
BCBGMAXAZRIA Strapless Tiered Ruffled Gown ($628)
This strapless sweetheart dress is flirty and flowy. The tiered ruffles command attention from head-to-toe, while the stretched laced and boned bodice hugs your figure.
Allure Bridals Long Sleeve Illusion Fit And Flare Wedding Dress (price TBD)
If you’re not afraid to show some skin — because you’re on a beach of course — this wedding gown will do the job. Tantalize your partner with this nearly naked look, or modify it for your guests with the detachable train.
Mac Duggal Illusion Belted Jumpsuit ($398)
Want a simple yet stunning wedding look? How about this belted jumpsuit, featuring ruffled trims and an illusion bodice! Step into style with a look your guests won’t forget.
Watters Lupine Strapless Mesh Sheath Wedding Gown ($1,800)
This little number is simple, sweet, and sure to dazzle a crowd. The structured bodice paired with the loosely-draped skirt gives the perfect amount of shape for your sea-side wedding, while not engulfing you in a wave of fabric.
Header image via BHLDN
