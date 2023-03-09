13 Wedding Jumpsuits That Are Comfortable And Stylish
Aside from the obvious actually-getting-married aspect, the most important part of your wedding day is that you feel your best. Wedding dresses play a huge role in that. From Grecian style wedding dresses to mini dresses, there’s an option for everyone. And no matter who wears the theoretical pants in the relationship, jumpsuits are another awesome addition to the wedding attire lineup.
These trendy pieces aren’t necessarily a brand-new creation, but they’re definitely one of our favorite 2023 wedding trends. They’re comfortable and stylish, not to mention the fact that they balance fancy and casual aesthetics perfectly. Whether you're into ethereal aesthetics or ultra modern looks, they're a great choice for your wedding day, and the rest of the summer.
Wedding Jumpsuits To Wear In 2023
DB STUDIO Scalloped Lace V-Neck Tank Wide-Leg Jumpsuit ($200, was $280)
The simple silhouette of this wedding jumpsuit allows the lacy fabric to take center stage. Thanks to the belt, there’s also an A-line illusion that feels timeless.
Halston Danielle Cutout Halter Wide-Leg Sequin Jumpsuit ($545)
Not only is this pick covered in sequins, but the halter top and peekaboo slit balance out the glam. They also offer some retro vibes perfect for Daisy Jones & The Six fans.
By Watters Fizz V-Neck Short-Sleeve Sequined Romper ($375)
If your summer wardrobe is typically made up of mini dresses, then you must opt for a statement-making romper. It’s sassy and cute, and the sequins add a formality that prevents you from looking too childlike.
Taylor Linen Jumpsuit ($248)
Strapless jumpsuits are simple, understated, and perfect for anyone who enjoys wearing highlighter on their collar bones (🙋🏻♀️). The bow also offers a delicate Coquette detail that we’re obsessed with.
Azazie CiCi Wedding Dress Jumpsuit ($389)
A sophisticated silhouette and unexpected lace-meets-crepe sleeves provide the ultimate romantic wedding day outfit. This pick is sexy, classy, and feminine, all in one.
DB STUDIO Cuffed Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Crepe Jumpsuit ($200)
An off-the-shoulder design allows for the same sass you get with a strapless wedding jumpsuit, just with more support. A simple, streamlined design keeps the focus on the criss-cross neckline. Plus, it has pockets!
Nookie Reese Jumpsuit ($289)
Infuse your wedding day with some drama (the good kind) with this oversized bow that can also double as a train. Enough said.
Romantic Eternity Ivory Satin Strapless Jumpsuit With Overskirt ($179, $228)
This wedding jumpsuit is perfect for someone who wants the convenience of pants and the formality of a large skirt. Wear the overskirt while you walk down the aisle, then ditch it when you move to the dance floor.
We Can't Get Enough Of These Wedding Jumpsuits
Hope & Ivy Plus Bridal Puff Sleeve Bow Jumpsuit ($156, was $208)
We love the playful nature of puffed sleeves, almost as much as the way that a simple and minimal design will let all of your “something blue” accessories stand out.
Pretty Lavish Curve Wrap Waist Tailored Jumpsuit ($143)
The zipper back makes this fancy jumpsuit easy to work with. Not only do the wide legs balance out a more form-fitting top, but the thick bow belt adds just the right amount of femininity.
Alfred Jumpsuit ($278)
A form-fitting design with boning and bow straps makes the ultimate romantic statement. Our favorite detail is definitely the playful ruffle around the neckline.
Ronny Kobo Nole Deep-V Belted Wide-Leg Jumpsuit ($567)
A deep V-neck is sassy and bold, even when your outfit has no color. Remove the belt for a toned-down look, and pair it with heels today and sandals tomorrow.
Tag us with your own wedding jumpsuits on Instagram. Check out our email newsletter for the latest wedding trends, and make sure to check out our Plus Size Wedding Dresses and Short Wedding Guest Dresses for more unique day-of looks.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 23 Winning Wedding Guest Outfit Ideas That Don’t Include a Dress ›
- 20 Foolproof Wedding Weekend Looks for Brides and Guests ›
- 10 Ways to Wear a Fancy Jumpsuit Just Like Cameron Diaz ›
- 10 Modern Jumpsuits That You’ll Actually Want to Wear ›
- These 2023 Wedding Trends Will Change Wedding Season For Good ›
- Swap Out the Dress for These Classy Wedding Guest Jumpsuits ›
- 5 Perfectly Stunning Kaley Cuoco-Inspired Wedding Jumpsuits ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!