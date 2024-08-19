The 12 Most Comfortable Jeans For Every Body Type
It took me years to find the right clothing for my body type, and even longer to land on the right jeans. I have a curvy body type – some would call it “hourglass” – so I always dealt with that pesky waistband gap (IYKYK) when putting on any pair of denim. After rigorous research (AKA shopping), I finally have a solid idea of my jeans size down to the nitty-gritty details.
No two bodies are the same, though, which is why it’s important to shop according to your body type. Our guide to the most comfortable jeans for every body type prioritizes comfort over everything, but also focuses heavily on what jeans will flatter your figure the most. Scroll on for the most-loved pairs!
For A Petite Body Type
American Eagle
American Eagle Stretch Super High-Waisted Straight Jean
Finding jeans for a petite frame should be an Olympic sport. Given that people with petite body types have to search for garments that suit their shorter proportions, a lot of traditional jeans on the market simply just don’t fit.
When shopping for petite jeans, look for brands that offer a wide size range. For example, American Eagle currently offers jeans as small as size 000. They also offer different inseam lengths, from extra-short to short, and regular to long.
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted OG Straight Ankle Jeans
You can find most any fit of jeans for petite sizing, but straight leg styles may be more complimentary based on your proportions. Straight leg jeans aren’t everyone's cup of tea, though, and we get that.
Madewell
Madewell The Petite Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean
Bootcut and wide leg jeans can also help shape your figure even more – what matters most is the length and fit!
For A Plus-Size Body Type
Target
Ava & Viv High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans
The “plus-size” part of plus-size isn’t necessarily a formal body type in the fashion world. You can be plus-sized and also have an hourglass, apple, spoon, or pear shape – it simply depends on your numeric size.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
For plus-size jeans, look for brands that offer a wide size range, like 14-30 (or higher). Plus-size jeans will naturally accommodate for higher measurements in the bust, waist, and hips, helping you find your perfect fit. Abercrombie & Fitch's sizing currently goes up to a 37-inch waist.
Gap
Gap Mid Rise Vintage Slim Jeans
Straight jeans work best for plus-size frames since they’re more form-fitting, whereas you might lose some of your natural body shape (or distract from it completely) with baggy or bootcut styles. Stretchy fabrics can also be a big help if you’re prioritizing comfort!
For A Curvy Body Type
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean
If you consider yourself curvy (hourglass or pear), you’re blessed, because a lot of jeans brands have started to create “curvy” collections. Jeans specifically fashioned for the curvy body type will often accommodate the ample difference in the waist-hip ratio, eliminating the pesky “gap” that can potentially appear around the waistband. Abercrombie & Fitch's Curve Love line is made to do exactly this.
Everlane
Everlane The Original Curvy Cheeky Jean
The type of jeans you get to complement your curvy body type really depends on the fit you desire. The length of your torso will vary no matter your body type, but it can be important to note based on the rise of the jeans you want. High-rise jeans typically flatter short torsos, where low-rise jeans can better flatter longer ones.
Good American
Good American Always Fits Good Curve Straight Jeans
Stretchy jeans can be really helpful here, too, since they move with your body really well. This curvy pair from Good American features a "gap-proof" waistband, tummy smoothing technology, and 3% elastane for a stretchy fit.
For A Straight Body Type
Levi's
Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
For a straight or rectangle body type, wide leg, bootcut, or flared jeans are your BFF. These styles can easily give your body some extra shaping without ever disturbing your comfort levels.
Gap
Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans
High-waist and low-waist jeans can work equally as well for straight body types, though you should be mindful of the inseam length so that the waistband hits around your belly button (and no more than an inch above or below).
Free People
We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
It really all depends on the look you’re going for, though these styles tend to be the most-loved.
