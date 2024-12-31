16 Hidden Gems From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale You Should Shop ASAP
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is here, providing the perfect excuse to spend all your Christmas money. Fashion finds from our favorite brands like Free People, Reformation, Madewell, and Coach are currently marked down for up to 60% off, so we are absolutely pumped.
Whether you're hunting for pieces to complete your 2025 capsule wardrobe or are just searching for a ‘for fun’ purchase, we’ve got you covered with the best picks from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini Platform Boot
These trendy, winter-friendly UGG boots are currently 25% off with the sale. They're a must-have for cozy outfit days!
Nordstrom
DAZE Eastside High Waist Cuff Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Cuffed jeans are one of our fave jeans trends at the moment. They wear well with cowgirl boots and ballet flats alike!
Nordstrom
Reformation Suki Georgette Maxi Dress
Reformation dresses will always hit. This feminine style is perfect for date nights and grabbing drinks with the gals!
Nordstrom
Skims Relaxed Fit Boyfriend Boxer
It's cozy season, after all. Snag these Skims boxers to lounge around at home for 29% off.
Nordstrom
Ana Luisa Puffed Heart Hoops
Everyone needs a good pair of huggie hoop earrings for everyday wear. These tiny hearts are now 10% off!
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Mary Jane flats were huge this year. This pair comes in so many different colors, some of which are perfectly on sale right now for up to 50% off!
Nordstrom
Zella Longline Quilted Bomber Jacket
Keep warm in this practical jacket that has the coolest stitching around!
Nordstrom
Madewell Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
Maxi slip skirts are great for wearing to the office. Be best dressed at work with this gorgeous blue style that's currently 35% off!
Nordstrom
Coach Lenora Chelsea Boot
These iconic Coach boots normally go for $250, but right now, they're just $125. They're simple and sleek, so they'll go with any outfit!
Nordstrom
MOTHER The Rider Mid Rise Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
These jeans make getting dressed easy peasy. The medium wash is undeniably an everyday staple!
Nordstrom
Mango Wool Blend Zip Jacket
We love Mango because their styles are always super sophisticated, yet unique. This warm wool coat is 25% off right now.
Nordstrom
Adidas Gazelle Bold Platform Sneaker
Run to grab this year's hottest sneaker in a fun blue and pink colorway for 25% off!
Nordstrom
BP. Night Out Sequin Camisole Dress
NYE dress, anyone? This sequined number will also work for nights out all year long.
Nordstrom
Reformation Brooklyn Organic Cotton Sweater
This bold red sweater from Reformation will totally get rewear after rewear once you add it to your closet for 35% off!
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Kira Sport Platform Slide Sandal
These 50%-off sandals are like a grown-up version of other popular strapped shoes. We adore the thick platform soles that'll be comfy every step of the way.
Nordstrom
Tory Burch T-Monogram Embossed Crescent Shoulder Bag
Normally $468, this icy blue crescent bag from Tory Burch is now $328 with the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.