Get your drink on.
National Margarita Day Is Sunday, Feb. 22 – The 5 Best Deals To Sip On
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Though I fully realize hoping for an early spring for Colorado in February is wishful thinking, I will be celebrating National Margarita Day on Sunday because the deals restaurants are running are honestly too good to pass up. After all, does anything scream 'escapism' more than a strong pour reminiscent of summer patio hangouts and pool days? I think not.
Whether you're already basking in warm weather (just know I'm jealous) or holding out for an inkling of temps above 50 degrees, I'd argue there's no better remedy than a solid marg this weekend.
From chains like Chili's to Fuzzy's Taco Shop, these are the best money-saving deals worth taking advantage of this National Margarita Day, February 22.
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco
Texas-based taco chain Velvet Taco is celebrating National Margarita Day all weekend long with $5 Kick Ass Margaritas. The deal is available starting Friday, February 20 through Sunday, February 22.
Chili's
Chili's
Chili's classic margs are near and dear to my heart, but their National Margarita Day deals include way more than the basic recipe.
Their limited-time deals for National Margarita Day include:
- $5 Tequila Classic: Made with Cuervo Tradicional Blanco, triple sec, house-made sour, and garnished with a lime wedge.
- $6 StrawEddy Margarita of the Month: Made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, strawberry puree, and house-made sour.
- $7 Patrón Frozen Marg: Combines Patrón Silver Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and agave.
Chuy's
Chuy's
Chuy's guests can upgrade any house rocks or frozen 'Rita (available in lime, strawberry, or swirl) to a Grande size for an extra $2 on National Margarita Day. Plus, the restaurant is offering $1 floaters (an extra pour of tequila or liqueur) all day long.
Bahama Breeze
Bahama Breeze
All Bahama Breeze locations are serving $2.22 classic margaritas all day long for National Margarita Day. The low price is applicable to dine-in orders only.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Fuzzy's has a stacked lineup of deals for National Margarita Day, including:
- $4 Sangria ‘Rita Swirls
- $4 House Rocks Margaritas
- $4 Coors Light
- $14.50 ‘Party Pants’ margarita served in a limited-edition pants-shaped collectible cup
Subscribe to our newsletter for more can't-miss food + drink deals from your favorite spots!
This post has been updated.