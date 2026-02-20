Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Get your drink on.

National Margarita Day Is Sunday, Feb. 22 – The 5 Best Deals To Sip On

National Margarita Day deals for Sunday, February 22, 2026
Velvet Taco
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 20, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Though I fully realize hoping for an early spring for Colorado in February is wishful thinking, I will be celebrating National Margarita Day on Sunday because the deals restaurants are running are honestly too good to pass up. After all, does anything scream 'escapism' more than a strong pour reminiscent of summer patio hangouts and pool days? I think not.

Whether you're already basking in warm weather (just know I'm jealous) or holding out for an inkling of temps above 50 degrees, I'd argue there's no better remedy than a solid marg this weekend.

From chains like Chili's to Fuzzy's Taco Shop, these are the best money-saving deals worth taking advantage of this National Margarita Day, February 22.

\u200bVelvet Taco Kick Ass Margarita

Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco

Texas-based taco chain Velvet Taco is celebrating National Margarita Day all weekend long with $5 Kick Ass Margaritas. The deal is available starting Friday, February 20 through Sunday, February 22.

\u200bChili's Margaritas

Chili's

Chili's

Chili's classic margs are near and dear to my heart, but their National Margarita Day deals include way more than the basic recipe.

Their limited-time deals for National Margarita Day include:

  • $5 Tequila Classic: Made with Cuervo Tradicional Blanco, triple sec, house-made sour, and garnished with a lime wedge.
  • $6 StrawEddy Margarita of the Month: Made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, strawberry puree, and house-made sour.
  • $7 Patrón Frozen Marg: Combines Patrón Silver Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and agave.
That's not all, though. Dedicated Chili's diners and marg-drinkers will be elated to know that the restaurant chain is turning their 'Margarita of the Month' promo into an official club for guests 21 or older, with marg-themed merch and even a marg tracker for each month’s flavor.
The Margarita of the Month club is free to join. Find more info and sign up here.
\u200bChuy's Margarita

Chuy's

Chuy's

Chuy's guests can upgrade any house rocks or frozen 'Rita (available in lime, strawberry, or swirl) to a Grande size for an extra $2 on National Margarita Day. Plus, the restaurant is offering $1 floaters (an extra pour of tequila or liqueur) all day long.

\u200bBahama Breeze National Margarita Day

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze

All Bahama Breeze locations are serving $2.22 classic margaritas all day long for National Margarita Day. The low price is applicable to dine-in orders only.

\u200bFuzzy's Taco Shop National Margarita Day

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Fuzzy's has a stacked lineup of deals for National Margarita Day, including:

  • $4 Sangria ‘Rita Swirls
  • $4 House Rocks Margaritas
  • $4 Coors Light
  • $14.50 ‘Party Pants’ margarita served in a limited-edition pants-shaped collectible cup

Subscribe to our newsletter for more can't-miss food + drink deals from your favorite spots!

This post has been updated.

drinkscocktailsmargaritasrestaurantsdealsfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Best Solid Fragrance
Best Beauty Products

6 Best Solid Fragrances That’ll Make You Smell Heavenly All Day Long

​Costco bar cake flavors ranked
Food News & Menu Updates

Our Definitive Ranking Of Costco’s 8 Best Bar Cake Flavors

Assorted skincare and haircare products on a colorful, abstract background.
Homepage featured

The Travel Beauty Kit I Never Fly Without: 10 TSA-Approved Essentials for 2026

Trader Joe's Desserts
Food News & Menu Updates

The 7 Best Trader Joe's Desserts I Can't Resist Adding To My Cart

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit