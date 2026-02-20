Though I fully realize hoping for an early spring for Colorado in February is wishful thinking, I will be celebrating National Margarita Day on Sunday because the deals restaurants are running are honestly too good to pass up. After all, does anything scream 'escapism' more than a strong pour reminiscent of summer patio hangouts and pool days? I think not.

Whether you're already basking in warm weather (just know I'm jealous) or holding out for an inkling of temps above 50 degrees, I'd argue there's no better remedy than a solid marg this weekend.

From chains like Chili's to Fuzzy's Taco Shop, these are the best money-saving deals worth taking advantage of this National Margarita Day, February 22.

Velvet Taco Velvet Taco Texas-based taco chain Velvet Taco is celebrating National Margarita Day all weekend long with $5 Kick Ass Margaritas. The deal is available starting Friday, February 20 through Sunday, February 22.

Chili's Chili's Chili's classic margs are near and dear to my heart, but their National Margarita Day deals include way more than the basic recipe. Their limited-time deals for National Margarita Day include: $5 Teq uila Classic: Made with Cuervo Tradicional Blanco, triple sec, house-made sour, and garnished with a lime wedge.

Made with Cuervo Tradicional Blanco, triple sec, house-made sour, and garnished with a lime wedge. $6 StrawEddy Margarita of the Month: Made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, strawberry puree, and house-made sour.

Made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, strawberry puree, and house-made sour. $7 Patrón Frozen Marg: Combines Patrón Silver Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and agave. Margarita of the Month' promo into an official club for guests 21 or older, with marg-themed merch and even a marg tracker for each month’s flavor. That's not all, though. Dedicated Chili's diners and marg-drinkers will be elated to know that the restaurant chain is turning their 'into an official club for guests 21 or older, with marg-themed merch and even a marg tracker for each month’s flavor. The Margarita of the Month club is free to join. Find more info and sign up here. The Margarita of the Month club is free to join. Find more info and sign up

Chuy's Chuy's Chuy's guests can upgrade any house rocks or frozen 'Rita (available in lime, strawberry, or swirl) to a Grande size for an extra $2 on National Margarita Day. Plus, the restaurant is offering $1 floaters (an extra pour of tequila or liqueur) all day long.

Bahama Breeze Bahama Breeze All Bahama Breeze locations are serving $2.22 classic margaritas all day long for National Margarita Day. The low price is applicable to dine-in orders only.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Fuzzy's has a stacked lineup of deals for National Margarita Day, including: $4 Sangria ‘Rita Swirls

$4 House Rocks Margaritas

$4 Coors Light

$14.50 ‘Party Pants’ margarita served in a limited-edition pants-shaped collectible cup

This post has been updated.