Apr 08, 2022
Sip On This Honey Strawberry Basil Margarita To Welcome The Warm Weather
Sunny days are ahead, and this colorful and delicious cocktail recipe is proof! When we were sitting around daydreaming about the *perfect* sip for sitting poolside or alfresco, we could only think of one thing: strawberry margs. Fresh, seasonal, and sweet, strawberries ultimately inspired us to create this Hot Honey Strawberry Basil Margarita recipe in collaboration withThe Southern Millennial. Read on to discover the recipe for yourself!
Ingredients:
- 1 pint of fresh strawberries, sliced
- 1 cup of ice
- 1/2 juice of lime
- 4 oz of silver tequila
- 2 oz of triple sec
- 10 basil leaves
- 1.5 tbsp of hot honey, optional
- Kosher salt & extra honey for rim
Directions:
- Fill a blender with ice, strawberries, tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and basil leaves. Blend for 30 seconds or until smooth.
- Drizzle honey on a glass rim and gently twist in a salt dish.
Love this margarita recipe and want more cocktail inspo just like it? Subscribe to our newsletter!
From Your Site Articles
- 17 Margarita-Flavored Recipes That Prove *Every* Day Can Be ... ›
- 36 Easy Cocktail Recipes You Can Make at Home - Brit + Co - Brit + ... ›
- 31 Colorful National Margarita Day Recipes — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 10 Easy Margarita Recipes for National Margarita Day - Brit + Co ›
- This Champagne Margarita Cocktail Recipe Will Replace Your ... ›
Food
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago (but usually traveling). She writes about wellness, food, astrology, beauty, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.