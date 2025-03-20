15 Anti-Inflammatory Lunch Ideas For Zero Flare-Ups

Eating an anti-inflammatory diet doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice the dishes you adore – it’s all about loading up on nutrient-dense, satisfying ingredients that keep you feeling your best! Whether you’re meal-prepping for the week or craving something you can whip up super quickly, the right food choices can help fight inflammation while keeping your energy up. These anti-inflammatorylunch ideas make healthy eating both easy and delicious, all without inciting a flare-up.

Scroll on for our 15 favorite anti-inflammatory lunch ideas to make this week!

Rebecca Firsker Citrusy Chickpea Shakshuka Shakshuka is super easy and makes a great anti-inflammatory lunch or brunch option! This particular recipe earns an extra protein boost from chickpeas so you'll be satisfied. (via Rebecca Firsker and Heyday Beans for Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Layered Berry Ombré Smoothie Berries are high in antioxidants that can soothe inflammation. This beautiful smoothie trick includes three types of 'em, not only for flavor, but for the added anti-inflammatory benefits, too. (via Brit + Co)

Stefanie Keenan Butternut Squash & Spinach Casserole Leafy greens like kale and spinach are loaded with substantial vitamins and minerals that keep you feeling your best. This vegan casserole is one of our go-to anti-inflammatory lunch ideas, because cooking it once leaves you with plenty of leftovers to much on throughout the week. (via Farmacy Kitchen Cookbook by Camilla Fayed for Brit + Co)

Justina Huddleston Vegan Portuguese Kale Soup Warm and oh-so cozy, this vegan soup makes a wonderful addition to your meal rotation when it's chilly out. (via Brit + Co)

Half Baked Harvest Creamy Thai Turmeric Chicken & Noodles Turmeric is a notable anti-inflammatory ingredient that you should be cooking with! These noodle bowls bring on Thai-inspired flavors in the best way, delivering lots of nutrients all the while. (via Half Baked Harvest for Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Raw Coconut Cheesecake Bites For a little sweet treat to enjoy pre- or post-lunch (or as a midnight snack!), these cheesecake bites made with raw ingredients are downright delicious – and marked safe from inflammatory elements! (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Vegan Walnut Tacos Walnuts are wonderfully high in healthy fats and antioxidants and help calm inflammation with ease. Instead of reserving a handful of them for a mid-day snack, why not try out these vegan tacos for lunch?! The walnuts turn nice and tender – and not to mention, flavorful as can be. (via Brit + Co)

Forks & Foliage Easy Tomato Confit Tomatoes are secretly rich in an antioxidant called lycopene, so eating them on the reg is surely helpful if you're experiencing inflammation! With this confit recipe, they turn shelf-stable so you can spread 'em on toast or add them to pasta dishes with ease. (via Gladys Soriano of Forks & Foliage for Brit + Co)

The Real Food Dietitians Quinoa Kale Salad with Blueberries & Feta Talk about nutritious! Get in all your green goodness with this easy kale salad that's complemented so well by the sweet blueberries and tangy feta crumbles. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

A Virtual Vegan Instant Pot Lentil Dal The ginger and turmeric included in this Instant Pot dal recipe are an anti-inflammatory eater's dream since they provide a good amount of antioxidants to set you right. Comfort food central, we tell ya! (via A Virtual Vegan)

Averie Cooks Spinach Apple Salad with Cheddar & Cranberries Nothing hits harder like a yummy, crispy salad at lunchtime. Pack this one full of apples, spinach, cranberries, and more, and get ready to experience sheer mealtime magic! (via Averie Cooks)

Vanilla and Bean Sesame Ginger Noodle Salad with Cashews Fresh and so tasty, these noodles made with ginger and cashews will give you all the nutrients you're looking for in an anti-inflammatory lunch. (via Vanilla and Bean)

Rachel Mansfield Coconut Rice Salmon Bowls with Mango Salsa Get a taste of some island flavors with these coconut rice salmon bowls that are equal parts savory and sweet! (via Rachel Mansfield)

Half Baked Harvest Hoisin Salmon with Zucchini Slaw Salmon should be your go-to protein on an anti-inflammatory diet. This dish also packs in tons of veggies via the fresh zucchini slaw! (via Half Baked Harvest)



