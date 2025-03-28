10 Bright Easter Nail Ideas To Save To Your Vision Board Right Now

It's time to trade your leopard print and moody nails for pretty colors. Now that you're used to Daylight Savings Time, we know you're wearing the cutest spring dresses and spending time in the sun with your friends. What better way to celebrate this than by wearing the prettiest nail designs the season's ever seen?

If you're clueless about what to choose from, we're making things easier by sharing what we've bookmarked!

Scroll to find your the prettiest Easter nail ideas that'll set the tone for the best spring ever!

1. Nail Reformation Fleur De Magnolia Nail Reformation Are you in your dainty girl era? Great, we are too! It's the perfect excuse to wear these pretty press-on nails from Nail Reformation! They feature the familiar French manicure design, but with pastel colors, florals, and cute pearls on each finger.

2. Colorful Arts & Crafts Nails Sarah Torres/Dupe Photos Remember when you used to draw abstract doodles in class? Take this as a sign to use your mini drawings as inspo for the easter nails you're thinking about wearing. They'll stand out no matter what you're wearing and may garner a few compliments when you're making your weekly Trader Joe's run!

3. BTArtbox Soft Gel French Press On Nails Amazon This easter nail idea is debunking the myth that French manicures are boring. They're everything but because you can have so much with different designs. Unlike our first pretty pastel pick, these nails feature slanted and complementary colors that give it a modernized look.

4. Artsy Abstract Nails Jackie Dewar/Dupe Photos Abstract nails continue to reign supreme for one reason: they're unforgettable and bring a smile to our face. This idea is perfect if spring makes you want to do as many quirky things as possible. Frolicking in a field of tulips for absolutely no zero reason at all? Make sure these nails graze as many of them as they can!

5. Juicy Fruit Nails Alexis Charles/Dupe Photos Do you get anxiety every time your nail tech asks you to pick a color during your appointment? Pick five bright shades that fit many of your moods. She might not be happy, but at least your nails will look pretty.

6. Matcha Green Nails Lara Hayley/Dupe Photos Are you obsessed with making matcha drinks like we are? Let your love for the green drink show with these pretty nails. They'll look great against your glass cup, making your roommates envious that they didn't consider this shade. P.S. We won't judge you if you keep reaching for this nail idea off and on during spring.



7. Nail Reformation Garden Of Pearls Press On Nails Nail Reformation Keep your love for green going, but go a few shades lighter with these pastel press-on nails. They're as dainty as Nail Reformation's Fleur De Magnolia nails, but they blend several designs together. From the class French manicure to metallic accents, you'll love watching the sun make them shimmer.

8. WICKED X KISS There's Joy KISS If you been watching Wicked all week, you'll love this collab between the movie and KISS. They feature the prettiest floral designs with cute little bees pollinating them. While we can't promise they'll make you get over your fear of the black and yellow cuties, we can all agree you won't be able to stop looking at your hands.

9. Olive & June Bandana Chrome Press On Nails Olive & June Instead of checkered print nails, take a walk on the wild side with Olive & June's bandana chrome nails. They're not as "girly" as our other easter nail idea picks, but you'll definitely have a great time wearing them the more you spend time in the sun.

10. Short And Sweet French Manicure Brit + Co Courtesy of Bellacures Skip the acrylic and press-on nails in favor of your own with this short and sweet French manicure. They're a subtle nod to the prettiest season of them all that won't overpower your outfits or cause too much attention at work.



Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.