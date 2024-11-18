13 New TV Shows Your Friends Will Be Talking About Non-Stop This December
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If your group chat is blowing up over the Bad Sisters premiere, or you're still reeling from that Outer Banks season 4 ending, never fear: these merry and bright December TV shows are here to save the day! (Don't worry though, they're not all about the holidays. Sometimes you need a break from even the best Christmas music!). Even though these programs offer wildly different things — from a gritty spy and life or death games to juicy reality dating and sitcom royalty — they're all the perfect choice for an evening in...especially if you've already watched all our Binge-Worthy November TV Shows ;).
Here are the best new December TV shows premiering in 2024.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3 — On Netflix December 4, 2024
Netflix
These couples are at a crossroads in their relationship: will they tie the knot and spend the rest of their lives together, or will they call it quits? It's a dilemma a lot of relationships face, and you'll have to tune in to find out how these couples handle the ultimate q.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.
Black Doves — On Netflix December 5, 2024
Netflix
This thriller stars Keira Knightley as Helen, a politician's wife who doubles as a spy — and feeds her organization all his deepest, darkest secrets. But when her secret lover is assassinated, Helen is forced to play a dangerous game of survival that involves everyone she holds close. This December TV show is also set against London at Christmas...you really can't go wrong!
Black Doves stars Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Adeel Akhtar, Tracey Ullman, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Andrew Koji, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, and Ella Lily Hyland.
Southern Charm season 10 — On Bravo December 5, 2024
Michelle Watt/Bravo
The best TV shows always involve reality TV, and nobody's doing it like Southern Charm. Set in Charleston, South Carolina, these ladies are balancing their "bless your hearts" and sweet tea with plenty of drama. Although...when is dating not dramatic? Our favorite familiar faces are joined by some newcomers, bringing a whole new edge to the show we know and love.
Southern Charm Season 10 stars Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rodrigo Reyes, Shep Rose, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, Salley Carson, Ryan Albert, and Molly O’Connell.
The Sticky — On Prime Video December 6, 2024
Jan Thijs/Prime Video
Despite the fact this new series revolves around a maple syrup empire, it's actually not related to Riverdale. Sorry to disappoint! This dark comedy is inspired by the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, where a maple syrup farmer stole millions of dollars worth of syrup in order to save her livelihood. Yep, really.
The Sticky stars Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Guillaume Cyr.
Queer Eye season 9 — On Netflix December 11, 2024
Netflix
We're in need of some life advice right now, TBH, and thank goodness The Fab Five are bringing it in the new season of Queer Eye. And alongside the emotional stories and heartfelt connections they make in Vegas, we'll see plenty of fabulous style. Because duh!
Queer Eye Season 9 stars includes Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jeremiah Brent.
No Good Deed — On Netflix December 12, 2024
Netflix
Sitcom fans rejoice! This December TV show has some of the all-time greats sharing the screen, and we can't wait to rewatch these episodes 100 times. Multiple families believe one house will solve all their problems, and are all racing to sign on the dotted line. But, naturally, the beautiful 1920s Spanish-style home isn't as beautiful as it appears.
No Good Deed stars Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Lisa Kudrow, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, Ray Romano, and Luke Wilson.
Ready, Set, Glow — On Hallmark+ December 12, 2024
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media
If your favorite scene from Jim Carrey's The Grinch is Molly Shannon and Christine Baranski's Christmas light competition, then this reality show is for you. Hallmark star Wes Brown introduces us to four families who have the best decorations around — and are sure to make your home feel even more festive.
Ready, Set, Glow is hosted by Wes Brown.
Paris & Nicole: The Encore — On Peacock December 12, 2024
Bravo
The girls are back!! Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite in an attempt to produce something the world desperately needs: an operatic performance based on their iconic "Sanasa." Say no more.
"I'm so excited to be doing this with Nicole on Peacock," Paris told E! News. "Nicole has been my best friend since we're 2 years old, every memory that I have is with her."
Paris & Nicole: The Encore stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.
Virgin River season 6— On Netflix December 19, 2024
Netflix
In the face of loss and hardship, nobody comes together like the town of Virgin River. And despite the struggle, this season promises to be heartwarming and lovely too — Mel and Jack are finally getting married! Their nuptials are met with some family drama but don't worry romantics. True love is sure to win out.
Virgin River season 6 stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, and Mark Ghanime.
Laid — On Peacock December 19, 2024
James Dittiger/Peacock
According to the official Peacock site, this dark rom-com answers the age-old question of "Is there something wrong with me?" with “Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.” This December TV show follows Stephanie Hsu's Ruby, who's in for a rude awakening when she realizes all of her past sexual encounters are dying. Now she has to get to the bottom of it before anyone else bites the dust.
Laid stars Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, Tommy Martinez, Andre Hyland, Olivia Holt, David Denman, Finneas O’Connell, Chloe Fineman, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, and John Early.
Kennedy Center Honors — On CBS December 22, 2024
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
The Kennedy Center Honors (a tribute ceremony that celebrates contributions to American performing art) always provide us with iconic moments — like Anna Kendrick fangirling over Beyoncé and Cynthia Erivo performing "Alfie" for Dionne Warwick. And this year promises to be no different.
The 2024 Kennedy Center Honors will honor Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt, Arturo Sandoval, and The Apollo.
Squid Game season 2 — On Netflix December 26, 2024
JuHan Noh/Netflix
Despite the fact we all took games very seriously in elementary school, I'm sure we can all agree no game of Red Light, Green Light comes close to the one in Squid Game. And we're in for another round of nail-biting challenges when season 2 drops December 26. As for what to expect?
"As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge," actor Lee Jung Jae told All K-Pop. "The key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung-Hun...it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story."
Squid Game season 2 stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.
Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — On ABC December 31, 2024
If you ask me, there's no December TV show as iconic as New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. It's going to be the perfect way to ring out 2024 (and welcome 2025). Although I have to admit, I don't know how they're going to top Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla's performances from last year!
Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
