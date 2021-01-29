The Financial Bootcamp You Need to Start Building Your Nest Egg
According to a Millennial Mindset on Money survey, more than a quarter (27%) of millennials say that establishing a solid nest egg would give them the biggest feeling of financial accomplishment. And in order to get that nest egg growing, you've got to have your finances in order, right?
With that said, are you ready to tackle my New Year, New You Bootcamp? This three-week program will help you get into financial shape to start the year off right. Because here's the thing: budgeting sucks. But so does being broke. So instead of being freaked out by getting your financial you-know-what together, let's make a plan. Do you have three weeks? That's not even a full month!
Well, good. Welcome to financial bootcamp. We're going to get your finances in order so you can take control of your financial destiny this year. Don't try to do it all at once — you'll get overwhelmed and give up. Instead, tackle just one step per day, and then walk away from it. Baby steps. Before you know it, your three weeks will be up, and you'll have a New Year's resolution you can actually stick to. Let's do this!
Day 1: Admit you have a problem
As a first daily challenge to kick off the New Year, New You Bootcamp, we ask that you first admit you need to get your finances in order. We've all been there (I was once $5,000 in credit card debt!) but before you can expect to make major changes you need to admit there are things about your life and spending behavior that need changing. So, repeat after me: ADMIT YOU HAVE A PROBLEM. Now make it your business to solve that problem this year.
Day 2: Write down your 1, 3, 5, and 10-year goals for the Three F's (Finance, Fun, and Family)
Goals are important, but they come with price tags and we need to make sure you have enough money (or a plan to make enough money) to make those dreams a reality. Let's make sure your goals are in sync with your bank account!
Day 3: Gather up your receipts
Gather the receipts from the bottom of your purse or briefcase and the shoebox on your desk, or print them from your emailed receipts. Uncrinkle them. If you haven't been saving your receipts on a regular basis, try to gather or print out your most recent bank and credit card account statements and lay them out next to the receipts.
Also get in the habit of regularly reviewing your credit card and bank statements carefully for unwanted or duplicate charges. You can either just keep an eye on your statements online, or download your bank or credit card provider's app so you can check your spending activity on the go. Also, look out for tools that help you spot potential mistakes.
Day 4: Organize your receipts
Organize your receipts and/or statements into categories: Essentials (Housing, Food, Gas, Transportation — 70% of your budget should be going to this); Extras (the fun stuff like your mani/pedi or yoga class — 15% of your overall monthly budget); and Endgame (savings — 15% of your monthly budget). Think of it as a Spending Plan to care for present and future You, and allow you to live a "rich" life in every sense of the word.
Day 5: Treat yourself to your morning latte
It will get you to work on time, if not early, and make for a more productive day, which might just lead to a bonus at the end of the year! Week one is DONE. You're well on your way to a more money-savvy life!
Day 6: Create your LBD: Little Budget Diary
Assets (e.g., money you make, money you have, etc.) on the left, liabilities (e.g., debts, loans, etc.) on the right. We need to get an accurate picture of everything you're spending so we can see where you can cut back (and, hopefully, where you have a little wiggle room for FUN!).
Day 7: Check your credit score
Order your credit report and check your credit score. 720 and higher = A+! Keep up the good work. Any lower than that and we should spend a little time on rehab (more to come on how to get that started). Your credit report is like your financial report card, and you need a pretty solid one to apply for a loan or take out a mortgage. Make this the year you get the grade you deserve.
Day 8: Switch one bill to autopay
Switch one monthly bill, like cable or utilities, to your credit card and set it to autopay each month to rehab your credit score. This will show creditors that you are consistent and reliable with paying your bills on time, and increase your score. Also be sure to make a note to yourself that these funds will automatically be deducted from your account so that you're not overspending (or over-saving!).
Day 9: Calculate your net income
Revisit your LBD to calculate your net income. You need to know your worth so we can grow your worth. Simply calculate assets – liabilities = net worth. Fun fact: two-thirds of the millennials surveyed recently said they would rather have a steady job with a modest income than become a millionaire with a chance of going broke within a few years. Know your worth, and budget to get there!
Day 10: Invest in yo'self
Invest in yourself as a reward for kicking week two's butt. Subscribe to a trade magazine or sign up for a class in order to get ahead at work and expand your horizons. It's a small investment in yourself that will pay dividends down the road.
Day 11: Revisit your 1, 3, 5, 7, and 10-year goals for the Three F's (Finance, Fun, and Family)
How's everything looking? Are your goals and finances more aligned than they were when we first started? Make any necessary adjustments now that you are back in control.
Day 12: Ask for a better rate
Call your main service providers (cable, cell phone, etc.) to negotiate a better rate. It's the most satisfying way to start the new year. Make sure you are using the services you're paying for (goodbye, bundle programs!) and threaten to leave for a competitor. Most providers will throw you a bone versus losing you as a customer.
Day 13: Audit yourself
Look at your monthly payments like gym membership, TV streaming membership, and magazine subscriptions. Cancel any that you're not using or look for cheaper alternatives, like a 10-pack of gym passes so you're only paying for the days you actually go to the gym. Give yourself this audit not just at the beginning of the year, but at the start of each quarter as well!
Day 14: Surplus funds? Put 'em in savings
Take a look at your budget and see if you now have any surplus funds that could be reallocated into savings. No longer driving to work? Done away with that costly monthly gym membership? Got a cash gift or bonus? Put that extra cash into savings. When asked what they would do with a $100 cash gift, 40 percent of millennials said they would use the cash to increase their savings balance. Follow suit!
Day 15: Celebrate!
Last day — you made it! CONGRATS! Celebrate with a dinner out, a trip to the movies or something special just for you (within reason, of course!). Remember: a financial diet is like a regular diet. You have to allow yourself to splurge every now and then to stay on track, so you don't binge on a larger purchase later on. It's official: you made it through bootcamp, and your finances are certainly in better shape for a successful financial 2021. Keep it up and remember – just like any diet, taking care of your finances takes consistent work and attention. Now go get it together – and get it all!
Learn more about finances from Nicole Lapin, financial expert and the author of the New York Times Best Seller, Rich Bitch, in Brit + Co's The Money School.
The idea of home took on a whole new meaning as soon as sheltering in place and lockdowns became a regular thing in 2020. And it wasn't all bad. We got back to cooking at home, bonding with our partners/families/housemates and pets, and we did a bit of redecorating. In fact, home decor and furniture sites saw huge growth (more than a billion global visits in March 2020 alone) as a result of the pandemic.
The New Hygge<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4NDU0MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDc3NzY4NH0.b5mMkAr53ylATx1FegOBQ82rORssRzwzb5mnDnh9v2I/img.jpg?width=980" id="018a4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="83ebde83c7fe24dc26f3daaa7b1af7b2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1100" data-height="1650" /><p>"2021 will be about creating connections to each other, to ourselves, to nature," says Etsy's trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson. "We're embracing <em>friluftsliv</em>, the Norweigan concept of getting outdoors – think of it as the new hygge." That means turning your home into a nature haven, with <a href="https://www.brit.co/easy-to-care-for-indoor-plants/" target="_blank">indoor plants</a> that clear the air, provide peace of mind, and hint to the great outdoors, especially giving us a boost during grey winter days.</p>
Spaces Reimagined<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4NzkxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODU5Mjc5Nn0.WgkbktVSlXqGCnNT2UhoIliWO5XiIcre48caYgoPK1Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="76852" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca514cb2b31357e78a497bda001dcb12" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="3200" data-height="4800" /><p>"We added workspaces to our living rooms, classrooms into our kitchens, and gyms to our bedrooms," says Isom Johnson.This year, she says we're reimagining our homes and incorporate pieces that help restore balance to our multi-functional spaces. (On Etsy, there has been a 399 percent increase in searches for wall or foldable desks, a 159 percent increase in searches for Murphy beds, and a 134 percent increase in searches for room dividers.)</p><p>"Halls and entrances now have a new function: sanitize ourselves before entering the rest of the house, plus a place to store loose items we don't want to bring into our clean areas," says Alexa Backal, head of design for <a href="https://casai.com/en?currency=USD" target="_blank">Casai</a>, a boutique travel rental company, which brings us to a new Covid-era of design.<br></p><p><br></p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>SHOP FOR THE HOME</strong></p>
Balcony Table<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDY1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Mjk4Njc3NX0.X4QRUJJMIYCHUsjct1C387uP0odWSmmib9ZvwiyEmlw/img.jpg?width=980" id="bec6f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f9882725adb2b869b84df0001e86ae65" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="794" data-height="530" />
Entry Hooks<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MjU3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDc0MzcwMn0.X7hjwYugq4tnlTD4AWAojfooJWBIudXWQC_rjegf2Kk/img.jpg?width=980" id="570ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c3a4be6440e1c8e43c2cdb0954095a62" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="683" data-height="1025" />
Bike Wall Holder<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDM2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDU0ODE0OX0.iSKS3PMo4ozJskKWosK3yc3FquLyOzK3rvdEj5feS1g/img.jpg?width=980" id="1612a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c13586c0632d80671f67a44d5842c20b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="794" data-height="529" />
Kid Fold-Out Desk<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDU3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTczNzA2NX0.5PGeY8s77owMUL4hJu-murPNKmQWy9rR2_GkAeYhz9U/img.jpg?width=980" id="db228" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9600c5b52b7088bafc01a1c3a6b3c5d7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="794" data-height="596" />
Grandmillennial<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4OTc1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTQwMTY5Nn0.nZqEgs6NFRmJrw9e-dos53XWsY423940LmI9iMSxV6A/img.jpg?width=980" id="9fa52" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a65d79167844cfcb8385749390e443f2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1920" data-height="1440" /><p>From cottage-core to crochet to neoclassical design, millennials are feeling nostalgia for (and coveting) their granny's decor in what some are calling <em>Grandmillennial</em> style. "I think Grandmillennials and sustainability actually go hand in hand. This trend is all about younger generations who love design and decor that we might culturally view as "old lady" or grandma-ish," says Alessandra Wood, VP of Style at online interior design service <a href="http://modsy.com/" target="_blank">Modsy</a>. That means ruffles, Victorian wallpaper like William Morris prints and antiques, anything you'll find at a flea market or your grandma's garage!</p>
Art Deco<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDc1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQ3NjMwM30.RvCyBBpv0YcYWCM-6Zwr3tPOEAG7QHTdSz3UzhgimSg/img.jpg?width=980" id="31b79" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ad097073d69d3108491bb37d1a39c80" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="5087" data-height="3634" />
Photo: Marius Chira<p>"Art deco is here to stay in 2021," says <a href="https://nylonconsulting-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com/Redirect?ukey=13SlMtNZ76DV52bZyncUCPPsHCtfpzs3A1r9yZk0xJSo-831740962&key=YAMMID-22079569&link=https%3A%2F%2Falexanderdohertydesign.com%2F" target="_blank">Alexander Doherty</a>, interior designer based in NYC and Paris. "Art deco design works very well in contemporary decors because of its sleek minimalism and the quality that comes from the pureness of lines. It is the mixture of what is old and new that gives a space character." After all, it is the roaring '20s!<br></p>
Joyful Botanicals<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MTAxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzkxMTg1N30.p669TTpFJHTRZqoemHVmQKRjW2s2VAfjHgWXmARn7JM/img.jpg?width=980" id="b257d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34ccde6398e515c833739e0b86c8cf37" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="2400" data-height="2833" /><h1></h1><p>Get ready to embrace blooms in winter and beyond. Botanical walls, bedding, upholstery and more are making a big comeback. Barbara Karpf, founder and president of DecoratorsBest, says wallpaper like this <a href="https://www.decoratorsbest.com/products/york-garden-party-mural-ri5190m-wallpaper" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">York Garden Party Mural</a> ($128) are an affordable way to add drama to your home. "Murals are art in their own right. They cover the wall and provide unique art at the same time," she says.</p>
Flexible Design<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MTI1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjEwMTY0Mn0.8FFkw5ekcndjbALUND8nW-vcKMqjjAFMJcjtFu4WVVk/img.jpg?width=980" id="2a5e4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1cc77c1b0fcce3a4f67d32cbaf8d158b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="3000" data-height="4500" />
Photo: George Ross<p>"I am seeing a lot of enclosed kitchen spaces as opposed to large family room/ kitchen areas that are open to the rest of the home," says CEO and cabinet designer <a href="https://nylonconsulting-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com/Redirect?ukey=13SlMtNZ76DV52bZyncUCPPsHCtfpzs3A1r9yZk0xJSo-831740962&key=YAMMID-22079569&link=https%3A%2F%2Fpeacockhome.com%2F" target="_blank">Christopher Peacock</a>. But within the closed kitchens are more open plans and less built-in cabinetry. "An eclectic organic feel of mixed textures and materials is very welcoming and bistro like, and this is certainly popular," says Peacock.</p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>SHOP FOR THE HOME</strong></p>