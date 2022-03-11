The Best Sleepytime Teas, Ranked
Daylight savings time is coming up on March 13, so although our tech generally takes care of changing our clocks for us, our bodies might still struggle with our new sleep schedule. During Spring, our clocks go forward one hour, so we end up losing an hour of sleep... and we have to go to bed an hour earlier than we're used to. So in the spirit of waking up refreshed this weekend, we thought we'd share some of the best teas for sleep, in order of preference. Hopefully, this will help you get a little help where you need it most: going to bed at night.
#10: Pink Moon Celestial Sun Brew Herbal Tea
While not a sleep tea per say, this calming and gorgeous tea option actually does quadruple duty as a tea, facial steam, hydrosol, and hair rinse! This fact on its own is pretty fun, but the tea itself is also delicious. Featuring rose buds, lemon peel, and holy basil, it makes for a beauty-supporting self-care tool. The only reason it didn't make it higher on our list is because it doesn't contain the ingredients insomniacs need for sleep, like valerian and melatonin. ($35 for 2 ounces)
#9: The Chai Box Lavender Nights
Another gorgeous option, The Chai Box's Lavender Nights ticks the boxes of being delicious, affordable, calming, and soothing for cozy nights in. Like some other go-to picks, its main downside is that it doesn't contain valerian or melatonin, which are the most evidenced-based sleep-supporting ingredients. But did we mention The Chai Box's Chai Lover's Gift Set (which contains this tea, among others) was featured on Ophrah's Favorite Things 2021? ($16 for 2.5 ounces)
#8: Sakara Sleep Tea
Next up on our list is Sleep Tea from Sakara. If you aren't already familiar with Sakara's meal delivery subscription, check it out: It's a simply gorgeous food service (and not a budget-friendly one!) beloved by the likes of Instagram models and lifestyle gurus. Their teas aren't any less beautiful or high-quality... crafted with valerian, catnip (which is known for its calming properties in humans!), passionflower, and lavender, Sleep Tea has a great blend of soothing ingredients and science-backed sleep supporters. The only real downside is the price. ($20 for 20 sachets)
#7: Full Leaf Tea Co.'s Organic Sleeping TranquiliTea
Coming in at no. 7, Full Leaf Tea Co.'s Organic Sleeping TranquilTea is a fantastic tea option. If you're looking for something high-quality and organic, it's a perfect fit, and it comes packed with calming ingredients like rooibos, peppermint, chamomile, and valerian, which has been shown in studies to help improve sleep. ($15 for 30 servings)
#6: Rebecca's Herbs Bedtime Blend Tea
Our no. 6 pick is amazing for its ingredients alone (calming catnip, organic lemon balm, skullcap, and lavender) but one of the reasons we love it is because its a woman-owned indie brand founded by Rebecca Luna. They also have an apothecary (both in person and online) full of botanicals, salves, and sundries for health and healing. This particular tea supports sleep with its calming ingredients and comes in compostable packaging.
#5: Homestead Apothecary Dream Time
Another loose-leaf tea option, Homestead Apothecary's Dream Time tea is as pretty to look at as it is delicious to drink. It earned a favorable ranking on our list because it contains mugwort, an herb (not safe for pregnancy, fyi!) that's said to help stimulate dreams with its metaphysical properties. That said, the blend — while beautiful — doesn't contain valerian or melatonin. However, it does include lavender, hops, chamomile, and California poppy for a tasty and relaxing blend. ($36 for 8 ounces)
#4: David's Tea Mother's Little Helper
David's Tea offers the best of both worlds: Their tea is high-quality and loose-leaf (or in sachets, if you prefer!), but still affordable and easy to find. Their Mother's Little Helper tea — which is great for everyone, not just moms — helps support r&r with valerian, chamomile, lemongrass, hibiscus, and peppermint. ($12 for 2.4 ounces, or $9 for 15 sachets)
#3: MUD\WTR rest
While not your typical "tea," per say, MUD/WTR's adaptogenic blend of turkey tail (a type of mushroom), rooibos chai, valerian, chamomile, and reishi (another mushroom) is certainly tea-based, and has the additional benefit of sleep-supporting mushrooms for your nighttime routine. It doesn't taste like mushrooms at all (we promise!) and the addition of valerian makes it science-supported for promoting sleep. ($50 for 6.4 ounces)
#2: Seelect Tea Lemon Melatonin Tea
Our next pick brings in a superstar ingredient that's one of the best natural sleep aids around: melatonin! This naturally occurring sleep aid is infused in a delicious lemony blend for an ultra-calming and sleep-promoting cuppa. ($10 for 16 sachets)
#1: Olyxir Chamomile Lemon Tea Strips With Melatonin
Earning our no. 1 spot for their effectiveness, convenience and beautiful packaging are Olyxir's Chamomile Lemon Tea Strips with melatonin. Another stand-out for their effective ingredient list, these melatonin-infused tea strips are easy to take wherever you go, and are flavored with chamomile and lemon, making for a crowd-pleasing blend sure to help you on your journey to dreamland. ($20 for 20 strips)
What, in your opinion, are some of the best sleep teas? Tag us @BritandCo and let us know, and don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links, but always provides genuine editorial recommendations.
- 30 CBD Products to Help You Self Care on National CBD Day - Brit ... ›
- 11 Calming Bedtime Snacks to Help You Fall Asleep - Brit + Co ›
- 14 Natural Sleep Aids to Help You Get Better Sleep - Brit + Co ›
- 16 Herbal Teas You Need to Get Cozy This Season - Brit + Co ›
- How Afternoon Tea Improves Your Health — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›