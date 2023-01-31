16 Square Wedding Rings To Add To Your Engagement Pinterest Board ASAP
Of all the things to consider before planning a wedding—like the venue, your elegant dress, and the guest list (just to name a few)— the first thing to align on is your dream engagement ring! If you have a sneaky feeling your partner may be prepping a brave declaration of love, and subsequent bling-y exchange, or you're ready to start manifesting your dream future wedding on your own terms, having a sense of what type of forever jewelry you'd like to flaunt for eternity is a great place to start.
If the jury is still out on exactly what engagement ring style you're most into, allow us to introduce you to 2023's hottest jewelry trend: square wedding rings. Of course, the style you choose to wear should be one that you adore, trends aside, but the square-cut diamond, also known as Princess, Asscher, and Radiant-shaped, is as timeless as they come.
Ahead, find 16 takes on square wedding rings ranging from traditional to more unique. You're sure to fall in love with these eye-catching rings that will hopefully spark wedding bells in your future!
Timeless Square Wedding Rings To Manifest Your Dream Engagement
Shane Co. Natural Diamond Ring ($2,000+)
This natural diamond engagement ring really brings the bling to any hand. You will definitely feel like a princess while it sits nicely on your ring finger!
Brilliant Earth Petite Twisted Vine Diamond Ring ($3,650)
The twisted detail on this engagement ring's band adds some eye-catching visual interest, and who wouldn't want more diamonds to wear? This design is available in a white, yellow, or rose gold metal for the band so you can get the ring finish you've always dreamed of.
KazkaJewelry Dainty 14k Ring ($38+, was $63+)
Prefer a more understated look? Opt for a smaller square wedding ring that still speaks volumes about your love. You can pick the main stone for a personalized element, and it will look amazing on its own or paired with other jewelry.
Blue Nile Petite Solitaire Ring ($490+)
For the more minimalist bride, this engagement ring style still delivers elegance, even in its simplicity. The square-shaped diamond is the star of the show here, and is not to be missed when worn.
A Gilded Leaf Bridal Rose Cushion Morganite Ring ($900)
If you just need some color in your life at all times, look beyond the traditional white (or colorless) diamond and lean toward colored gemstones. This square wedding ring flaunts a morganite gemstone, which has a pink tint to it.
WWAKE Small Nestled Princess Cut Ring ($1,745)
Though this beautiful ring houses a smaller gemstone, the design really emphasizes its beauty. The geometric components add a unique touch to the minimal band, and placing the diamond at an angle gives it an asymmetrical detail. Sometimes less really is more.
Sarah O Jewelry Antique Square Moissanite Side Stones Ring ($2,215)
A bigger square-shaped Moissanite stone is hugged oh-so nicely by two smaller ones on this ring design. Extremely similar to diamond, Moissanite stones still bring the shine.
Luz Jewelry London Ring ($520)
If you see yourself opting for a less traditional engagement or wedding ring as a symbol of your love, this statement design crafted with a London Blue Topaz stone is perfect for you. The stone stands out marvelously against the simple band!
S/H KOH Modernist Signet Ring ($490)
Again, a less traditional design can really shine if it's the right style for you. This signet ring is an artsy take on a colorful square-shaped stone that will look great on the left hand.
Olive Ave Jewelry Asher Ring ($720)
This simple yet elegant ring's square stone is set further up from the band, really emphasizing its shine. The design still remains very sleek, and would look wonderful as an engagement or wedding band style.
Artemer Step Cut Engagement Ring with Eight Square Diamonds ($8,800)
Maybe one diamond is just not enough! Sometimes a girl has to have eight, and we can't blame her. Bring multiple square diamonds together for a ring design that's reminiscent of a signet, all while representing something extremely special.
Tiffany & Co. Tiffany True Ring
If you really want to splurge, this Tiffany & Co. ring is what wedding dreams are made of. It's traditional in its design but still stands out on the finger. And of course, it's crafted with a diamond band that really boosts the sparkle.
Marli New York Rock Square Ring ($1,600)
We love that the band on this ring features scalloped edges. It's a unique touch to the overall shape, and the bold square diamond housed within even more sparkles adds an elegant flair!
Mogga Emerald Blue & Green Teal Sapphire Solitaire Ring ($2,150)
Moving away from a diamond and into a colored stone could be a great way to really embrace your own personal style instead of just opting for a traditional white ring. For the bride that wants some uniqueness and color, this sapphire stone is the one, and it pairs so well with the diamond-set band.
Kay Princess & Round 10K Two-Tone Gold Engagement Ring ($700, was $1000)
A curved band adds an unexpected detail to the ring finger, making this ring design unlike any other. With notes of traditional styles, from the diamond band, to the bright, square-shaped center diamond, this square wedding ring is for the bride that desires a bolder look. Plus, since it's two-tone you can mix and match your jewelry.
Hanna Marie Gropper Fifteen Super Tiny Diamonds Ring ($956)
To be worn alone or as a wedding band, this tiny diamonds design is so feminine and gentle. It still holds a show-stopping sparkle, and will remind you of your love no matter how you choose to wear it!
