Nordstrom’s annual Beauty Savings Event is officially here with a rare 15% discount on so many "luxury" brands that seemingly never go on sale, like La Mer, Shiseido, Dior, and more. From skincare staples to high-end fragrances, ahead is our ultra-curated list of the 7 best deals under $100 to snag while the sale lasts through March 15. That way, you can shop the sale to round out your refreshed spring routine, all without the buyer’s remorse that’d come with shopping Nordstrom’s beauty counter at full-price.

Shop our top deals on high-end brands from Nordstrom's limited-time beauty sale before they disappear.

Nordstrom La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream Usually $100, this half-ounce jar of La Mer's famous moisturizing cream is available for just $85. You can also choose to shop larger sizes up to 16.5 ounces, all of which are also 15% off for a limited time.

Nordstrom Caudalíe Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum This editor-loved serum brightens dark spots and soothes tired under eyes in a near instant. It's usually available for $82, but is on sale right now for $69.70.

Nordstrom Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream And speaking of tired under eyes, this luxe-feeling cream is a powerhouse in targeting pesky fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness. Snag it for $56.95 now (was $67).

Nordstrom Salt & Stone Bergamot Hinoki Body Cream This rich, yet lightweight body cream smells like a dream, though it can be a bougie investment if you're looking to upgrade your body care routine from a basic lotion. We declare its current sale price very worth it, knocking the original price of $42 down to $35.70.

Nordstrom Omorovicza Firming Body Oil Ideal for keeping your skin looking youthful, hydrated, and firmed, this body oil is worth adding to your on-sale wishlist because it delivers all the same benefits for a lower price. Originally $85, it's now just $72.25.

Nordstrom Aesop Fragrance Anthology Volume This 15%-off set allows you to soak in all of Aesop's highly-curated fragrances in a wide range of scent profiles. You get six eau de parfum vials for just $52.70 (was $62).

Nordstrom ILIA Skin Blur Serum Concealer This super lightweight concealer doesn't just cover up spots and blemishes. It also works to 'blur' any imperfections for a seamless look, and even lasts up to 12 hours without creasing so you can feel confident all day long. Nordstrom currently carries the product in countless shades, on sale for $27.20 (was $32).

