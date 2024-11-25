The 25 Best Nordstrom Gifts For Everyone In The Family – All Under $100
Nordstrom is a literal treasure trove for holiday gifts right now. Their gift guides are packed with some amazing finds for everyone on your shopping list, though many of them are big in terms of budget. If you're searching for gifts under $100, you've come to the right place. Plus, they're all shoppable at Nordstrom, making getting your gifts done in one fell swoop super easy.
Our top 25 Nordstrom gifts under $100:
- Nodpod Sleep Mask
- Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 30-Ounce Tumbler
- UGG Marcella Faux Fur Throw Blanket
- Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
- Sugarfina Dark Chocolate Toffee Almonds Candy Cubes
- Kodak FLIK X1 Mini Pico Projector
- 'Pasta Grannies' Book
- Nordstrom Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater
- Flamingo Estate Exfoliating Peppermint Soap Brick
- Jellycat Amuseable Hot Chocolate Plush Toy
- Ostritchpillow Heatable Neck Wrap
- Rhone Pursuit 7-Inch Unlined Training Shorts
- Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
- Carhartt Watch Beanie
- Nordstrom 5-Piece Bar Tool Set
- OHOM Ui 3 Mug & Warmer Set
- Maison Margiela Limited Edition Scented Candle Set
- Sugarfina Strawberry Champagne Candy Bears
- MALIN+GOETZ Dark Rum Perfume Oil
- Pura Plus Smart Fragrance Diffuser
- UGG Logo Embroidered Genuine Shearling Earmuffs
- Le Labo Eau de Parfum 4-Piece Classic Discovery Gift Set
- Jack Black Beard Oil
- Madewell Chunky Metal Leather Belt
- Dior Lip Glow Oil
Scroll on for our favorite Nordstrom gifts that everyone on your list will love!
Nordstrom
UGG Marcella Faux Fur Throw Blanket
This faux fur blanket from UGG provides so much warmth and coziness, which is much-needed around the holidays.
Nordstrom
Sugarfina Dark Chocolate Toffee Almonds Candy Cubes
Because who would turn down chocolate around the holidays?! This pick comes in a set of four boxes for $38, so you can easily gift them to a variety of loved ones.
Nordstrom
'Pasta Grannies' Book
This unique book dives deep into some delicious pasta recipes straight from the Italian grandmothers that've been cooking them for years. Any foodie fanatic will love trying out these carb-y dishes!
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater
Merino wool is the gold standard when it comes to warm winter layers. Lightweight yet expertly insulating, this soft quarter-zip is a great practical addition to any closet.
Nordstrom
Ostritchpillow Heatable Neck Wrap
We all need a lil' relief now and then. This sleek, heatable neck wrap comes in handy for long days at the office or even between activities on a rest day!
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
For the hard worker in your fam (and their hands show it!), cop this top-rated hand salve for just $22. It makes a great stocking stuffer for self-care!
Nordstrom
Maison Margiela Limited Edition Scented Candle Set
This bougie candle trio is valued at $126, but goes for just $85! Score.
Nordstrom
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Any and every chronically-online beauty fanatic will fall for a tube of this viral lip oil.
