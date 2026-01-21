Trader Joe’s is once again proving that luxury skincare doesn’t have to come with a triple-digit price tag. The grocer just expanded its beauty aisle with the launch of the Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil, a $6 oil cleanser that feels unlike anything you’d typically buy on a budget – and from a grocery store, no less. But the real draw for frequent shoppers isn’t just the price; it’s the fragrance. The new oil features the exact same floral, vanilla-y scent as the Ultra Rich Body Butter that disappeared from shelves for months, but has now made its rightful return.

If you’re looking for a soothing, hydrating, and heavenly-smelling body product for a fraction of the cost of "luxury" brands, you'll want to move fast—this new shower essential is slated to disappear in just three months.

Read on to learn more about Trader Joe’s new limited-time $6 oil cleanser that just hit shelves for winter 2026.

Trader Joe's Meet Trader Joe’s new Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil . It’s an oil-to-foam body wash formulated with bacuri butter, aloe leaf juice, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and macadamia oil that all work to soothe dry skin. The oil-forward formulation makes it especially hydrating, ideal for parched winter skin that may be in need of a revival. The 16-ounce bottle has been spotted in the Trader Joe’s beauty aisle for just $5.99.

Trader Joe's The new oil cleanser, launched in late January 2026, is joining the lineup using the same exact scent as the shopper-favorite Ultra Rich Body Butter ($6.99) that also just returned to Trader Joe’s stores. Both products are scented with notes of hibiscus, warm vanilla, and orchid, with many shoppers praising the fragrance for its long-lasting abilities.



Amazon Some shoppers that spotted the new Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil have already noted the product’s similarities to Sol de Janeiro’s Delícia Drench Shower Oil. A 13-ounce bottle of Sol de Janeiro’s version sells for $26. “This oil wash is so good and moisturizing,” one Trader Joe’s fan wrote on Reddit. “I just used it and paired [it] with the matching lotion. It’s a dupe for Sol De Janeiro 59 vanilla orchid (purple bottle). Smells so good and is so moisturizing. Good job TJ!!!” “Happy to report back the body wash is sooo lovely and moisturizing and the lotion is as good as ever,” another Redditor commented. “I applied it hours ago and can still smell it very strongly on my skin.” “I absolutely love how soft the original SDJ formula makes my super dry skin feel so I’m excited for this,” one more person said.

Reddit Per Trader Joe’s website, the new Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil will only be on shelves from January through March. If you’re interested in pairing it with the famed body butter, there’s no official timeframe for its shelf life, but the grocer advises grabbing a tub before they’re gone. Given that the fragrance and feel of this new TJ’s find is comparable to luxury-leaning brands and only costs $5.99, I’d say it’s absolutely worth adding one (or a few!) bottles to your cart on your next Trader Joe’s trip.

