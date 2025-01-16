I Scrolled 700+ Nordstrom Sale Items — 20 Best Finds Including Uggs, Free People, & More
Nordstrom’s sale section is the number one destination when it comes to finding underrated fashion gems. It’s the first place I usually think of when I’m shopping for something new because it’s typically packed with items from my favorite brands, like Free People, Reformation, BDG, Adidas, and more – for way less.
Whether you’re hunting for a designer piece (at a fraction of the price) or stocking up on wardrobe basics, I’ve found the 20 best Nordstrom sale items after scrolling through over 700 of ‘em.
Get ready to shop the best Nordstrom sale finds below!
Clothing Finds
Nordstrom
Faherty Stretch Terry Wide Leg Pants
These 35%-off wide-leg pants are such a steal. Inspired by workwear, they'll hold up extremely well through years of use. The material they're made of has a "touch" of stretch, so you're always comfy.
Nordstrom
Topshop Cable Stitch Cardigan
I adore the retro look of this cardi, thanks to the multitude of buttons and textured cable knit. It makes the ultimate cold weather layer, plus it's 40% off right now!
Nordstrom
Levi's Quilted Faux Fur Short Teddy Jacket
Originally $180, this paneled faux fur jacket is now only $80! Sounds like the perfect piece to get on sale right now if you live somewhere that's still super cold.
Nordstrom
Topshop Oversize Rib Sweater Dress
When it comes to sweater dresses, I only want an oversized fit. This Topshop pick (25% off, BTW!) checks all the boxes since it also boasts a fuzzy feel and subtle ribbing details along the hems that don't feel overly distracting.
Nordstrom
Reformation Haisley Ribbon Accent Organic Cotton Peplum Top
It's not every day you find a Reformation piece as cute as this top for a whopping 40% off. Yep, I'm obsessed.
Nordstrom
Reformation Alistar Halter Vest
This spring- and summer-ready one is 55% off! It has a flirty open back detail that wears well with everything from jeans to maxi skirts.
Nordstrom
Skims Stretch Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This "tried-and-true classic" long sleeve tee makes a cozy base layer for cooler days, plus this 30%-off pink color is simply too cute.
Nordstrom
Mother The Dodger Sneak Wide Leg Jeans
Everything about these 40%-off jeans is perfect: the mid-ride, the wide legs, the loose fit, and the medium wash that pairs with anything! I'd easily rock these year-round.
Nordstrom
BDG Tie Front Cardigan
This sweet sweater ties in the front so you can really get playful with your looks. It currently comes in 4 adorable colors – light blue, navy, red, and cream white – for up to 55% off.
Nordstrom
Reformation Josefina Off The Shoulder Knit Dress
Though it has quite the sophisticated look, this off-the-shoulder number is made of a "super soft and stretchy" blend of lyocell and organic cotton to keep you feeling comfortable as ever. It originally sold for $198, but is now on sale for $109!
Nordstrom
BP. Oversize Cozy Mock Neck Sweater
You can never have too many oversized sweaters in your closet. Snag this one for 25% off in so many different colors!
Nordstrom
Zella Zelfit High Waist Wide Leg Pocket Pants
I love these wide-leg pants (40% off) because they can work for everything from a gym sesh to a chill movie night at home. They're fitted with pockets, too, which can be hard to find in good, stylish leggings.
Nordstrom
Free People Movement Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket
This iconic Free People fleece is an entire 30% off right now!
Shoe Finds
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Miah Water Resistant Chelsea Lug Boots
Nordstrom
New Balance 9060 Sneakers
There are limited sizes available for these 25%-off New Balance sneaks – run to see if they're still in stock!
Nordstrom
Adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneakers
This unique color combo of fashion's current "It" girl shoe is on sale for 40% off. I am in love with the serene green!
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats
With 7 on-sale colors, these Mary Jane flats are unquestionably iconic, plus they won't break the bank since you'll literally save 50% off the OG price of $130.
Nordstrom
UGG New Heights Lined Clogs
I'm a certified clog lover, which is why I was pumped to see these platform UGGs on sale for $90 (35% off the original price)!
Nordstrom
Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoes
Hokas are often in high-demand, meaning they're not on sale often. Luckily, I found this cream white pair for 24% off, so they now go for $110, not $145.
Nordstrom
Naturalizer Edda Knee High Boots
Oh, these tall black boots are everything. The thick block heel and squared-off toe combo qualifies them as super trendy for 40% off!
