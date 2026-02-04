Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Serving nostalgic romances, reality TV and more.

The 9 Must-Watch Hulu Shows & Movies For February 2026

Two people smiling and chatting at a bar with others in the background.
IMDB
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryFeb 04, 2026
Calling all cinephiles and TV fanatics! Hulu is blessing us throughout February with a plethora of new content to binge-watch on the streaming service. Whether you’re recovering from a social burnout or just hiding from the winter chill, the platform is dropping a lineup that’s frankly personal. We’re talking nostalgic re-watches that feel like a warm hug and new premieres that’ll actually make you put your phone down.

So, consider this your permission slip to cancel those weekend plans. Grab your softest weighted blanket, pour a glass of that "good" Cabernet, and keep the remote within arm's reach. From messy reality drama to the comfort-watch comedies we’ve been begging for, here is everything we’re obsessively streaming this month.

Here are the must-watch Hulu shows & movies this month!

Scrubs

This is not a drill, people! Our fave medical comedy-drama that stole every millennial’s heart in the early aughts is heading back to our screens on Hulu this February. That’s right. Brand new episodes of the fan-favorite show. Can you believe it? Alexa, blast the theme song!

A man in a brown jacket outdoors, carrying a backpack and rolled-up mat.

IMDB

Paradise Season 2

The thrilling TV series starring our fave This is Us alum, Sterling K. Brown, is headed back to the streaming platform for a daring second season. Who’s ready for some brand new twists and turns that’ll keep us on the edge of our seats the whole way through? Luckily, you won’t have to wait long to dive into the series as three episodes will drop during its season premiere.
Two people conversing outdoors in autumn attire; background has colorful fall foliage.

IMDB

When Harry Met Sally

The rom-com of all rom-coms. We’ve all seen it. We’ve all memorized it. And yet, we all cannot stop ourselves from watching it again for the 3 millionth time. The Rob Reiner film never gets old.

Five women in elegant dresses pose with a tiger in ornate surroundings.

IMDB

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons

When can we finally admit that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most entertaining and lovable reality shows of all time? My friends and I can’t get enough of this family, so we’ll definitely be binging all 20 seasons all over again with some red wine and face masks.
Man in a suit stands in front of large "Celebrity Jeopardy!" sign; ABC logo in the corner.

Hulu

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere

This show is the ultimate comfort program. What’s better than regular Jeopardy? Getting to see celebs take the stand and test their knowledge. It returns February 27 with 27 celebrities who will compete for charity and a $1 million prize.

Two people sitting in an office, looking to the side with a curious expression.

IMDB

The Proposal (2009)

One of my absolute fave rom-coms. It’s one of the few movies within the genre that’s just as laugh-out-loud funny as it is swoon-worthy. Granted, a lot of the jokes have aged super poorly, but that’s 2009 for you. However, something that will always be acceptable is Betty White’s incredible performance.

Two people smiling and chatting at a bar with others in the background.

IMDB

500 Days Of Summer

Don’t pretend you’re not utterly obsessed with this movie! It’s a unique script, and the chemistry between Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is off the charts, even if their characters don’t end up together in the end.

John Tucker Must Die

The ultimate story of justice and revenge. It’s one of the few films that still makes me cackle and snort-laugh even though I’ve seen it nearly 300 times. This is a great story of what happens when the cutest guy in school messes with the wrong group of girls and finally gets his karma.

Two people in tactical gear with weapons, wearing yellow-tinted glasses in a wooden room.

IMDB

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The movie that sparked one of the biggest pop culture scandals in history. Whether you’re Team Jen or Team Angelina, there’s no denying one thing: Mr. and Mrs. Smith have the most palpable on-screen chemistry we’ve ever seen in a film.

