This Chilled Strawberry Soup Is Like An Upscale Spring Smoothie
You know that scene in Disney's Ratatouille when Remy eats strawberries and cheese together, and it tastes so good it createsmusic? Consider this chilled strawberry soup the real-world version of that dreamy movie moment.
We get so excited about strawberry season that it’s almost like the flip side of the holidays — the cool, fresh parallel to winter’s cozy spice. There's nothing like getting a taste of the first fresh, in-season strawberry, and if you find yourself strawberry picking every few weeks, you’ll want to add this flavorful soup into your meal plan rotation. Thanks to Erik Niel from Easy Bistro & Bar in Chattanooga, TN, we have an inside look into how you can make it yourself.
The great thing about chilled soup is that it’s made with fresh ingredients like garlic, cucumber, and peppers, so it’s packed with flavor. Take this soup on picnics, or whip it up for your next Sunday brunch.
How To Make Erik Niel's Chilled Strawberry Soup
Ingredients:
12 servings
- 4 cloves of garlic, smashed
- 4 sprigs of thyme
- 1 tablespoon EVOO
- 2.5 slices sourdough, med dice, crust removed
- 2.5 pints strawberries, stemmed and quartered
- 1 english cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 can tomato juice from san marzano (28oz can)
- 2/3 cup red wine vinegar
- 2/3 cup EVOO
Instructions:
- In a large bowl combine 2 cloves of garlic, strawberries, cucumber, bell peppers, tomato juice, red wine vinegar, and EVOO.
- In a saute pan heat 1 tablespoon EVOO on medium high heat. Add 2 cloves garlic and sourdough toss occasionally until the bread begins to get color. Add thyme and toss with bread till it is golden brown and crusty. Transfer to the bowl with veg and strawberries, toss all together, season with salt and cover. Let marinade for 3 hours.
- Puree the ingredients and juices in small batches in the vitamix (or blender of your choice) on high until very smooth. Strain through a chinois, season appropriately with salt and red wine vinegar then cool in the ice bath.
