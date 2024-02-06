14 Inspired Ways To Make Chia Seed Recipes The Best Part Of Your Day
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Chia seeds are a tiny little superfood that packs a serious nutritional punch. They’re high in protein and fiber, and are an excellent source of brain-healthy magnesium! However, possibly the best thing about chia seeds is their ability to transform into one of the best binders you can use in your Paleo, Whole30, andvegan cooking. Inspire yourself to start including these lil' guys into your meals on the daily with these 14 chia seed recipes!
Coconut Almond Chia Granola
Like any good granola, this one can be eaten plain for a snack or used as the base for a filling breakfast. Because it's filled with oats, nuts, seeds, and dried fruit, it's also delicious crumbled on top of a bowl of ice cream! (via Brit + Co)
Raspberry Cacao Chia Seed Pudding
Raspberry + chocolate is the ultimate decadent dessert duo, and now you can have those flavors in healthy chia seed recipes like this chia pudding! (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Chia Oatmeal Cookies
Healthy cookie recipes will always win us over. These have a wonderful balance between sweet + fruity! (via Brit + Co)
Mermaid Smoothie Bowl
This smoothie bowl, filled with Blue Majik, AKA B12-rich blue algae, chia seeds, and fresh fruit is a veritable explosion of color and flavor that is good at any time of the day! You’ll be shocked how something so pretty can be so good for you. (via Brit + Co)
Lemon Chia Seed Mug Cake
Lemon and poppy seed is a classic combo, but you can still get the same fantastic flavors in by subbing chia seeds! This healthy mug cake is in our weekly rotation RN (for breakfast or dessert) and it's just ahh-mazing. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Chia Jam
Instead of gelatin, this jam is thickened with chia seeds, which make it incredibly healthy and completely vegetarian. There’s also a hint of lime to make the flavor of strawberries and raspberries really stand out in comparison to other chia seed recipes. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Chia Quinoa Bowl
This healthy bowl, made with quinoa and almond milk, relies on chia seeds as a thickener to give it a hearty texture that will keep you full all day long. (via Brit + Co)
Apple Pie Chia Pudding
This chia seed recipe is dessert for breakfast in the healthiest way possible. Make the pudding the night before for a speedy preparation in the morning. You’ll love having warm, caramelized apples on top of a thick and creamy pudding. (via Brit + Co)
Fourth of July Chia Pudding
Who says that patriotic foods can't be delicious? Besides, there's no reason to wait until Independence Day to enjoy a mix of blueberries and raspberries in your chia seed recipes! (via Brit + Co)
Super Chia Bowl
Now you can have muesli and chia pudding in one bowl! Because of all the citrus that is involved in this recipe, this is one of the best chia seed recipes that's also incredibly refreshing and light. (via Brit + Co)
Superfood Egg Mayo Sandwich
This is one of the tastiest savory chia seed recipes we've tried thus far! When added to an egg salad sammie, chia seeds provide a nice protein boost on an already high-protein meal. (via Brit + Co)
Cinnamon Spiced Pear Chia Pudding
All you need is a pinch of cinnamon and a few spoonfuls of canned pear to complete the fun flavor profile of this chia seed pudding! Garnish with even more fruit for a flavor upgrade. (via Brit + Co)
Papaya Boats and Chia Pudding
Even if the warm weather can’t get here fast enough, you can give yourself a little taste of paradise with berry-and-chia-pudding-filled papaya boats! (via Brit + Co)
Homemade Lara Bars
If you’re craving a PB&J – but want a little bit of a healthier option – here is your answer. These bars are delish, plus they're packed with nutrient-dense ingredients (like chia seeds!) that are all Whole 30-approved, vegan, and gluten free. (via Brit + Co)
Do you have any other chia seed recipes that you love? Share them with us @BritandCo!
This post has been updated.
