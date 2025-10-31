Old Navy’s First-Ever Beauty Products Drop Soon – Starting At $8

Old Navy’s dipping their toes into the world of beauty products this fall. The new line of hair care and body products is affordable and meant for everyone in the family. Rolling out so soon, the prices are unreal, too: items start at just $8. We’re looking forward to the launch because it means shopping at Old Navy just got that much more fun!

Here’s everything you need to know about Old Navy’s brand new beauty line.

Gap Inc. Old Navy’s all-new beauty collection, Old Navy Beauty Co., will feature three product categories: hair and body mists, body lotions, and body washes. They’ll be available in five distinct scents that can satisfy just about any personal aroma preference, like Gourmand Thrill, Fresh Splash, Vanilla Crush, Floral Sweet, and Amber Vibe. Each product will come in either 3 ounces, 8 ounces, or 16 ounces, so there will be a good variety to shop from, too. Prices start at $7.99 up to $16.99. Drugstore beauty, who?

Gap Inc. Quality and value are at the forefront of this new Old Navy launch. Per Gap Inc., the new line was “developed in partnership with industry experts and formulators” to ensure top-notch quality. “Old Navy Beauty Co. is more than a product line — it’s an experience,” said Deb Redmond, Head of Beauty, Gap Inc. “We’re bringing the fun, inclusive spirit of Old Navy into the beauty space, creating a destination where customers can now add beauty to the list of things they love to shop for at Old Navy. Our collection launches this fall, with a test-and-learn phase designed to understand what our customers want most, and plans to expand across our fleet of stores in summer 2026.”

Gap Inc. Old Navy will also begin to roll out cult-fave beauty picks in their stores alongside the new branded launch. The offerings will span bath and body care, skincare, haircare, makeup, and nail care. Old Navy Beauty Co. will make its debut across 150 stores this fall with 100 featuring a grab-and-go section at checkout. Select stores may start to look different with the launch – about 50 locations will activate a beauty shop within the store with “dedicated beauty associates” to facilitate the shopping experience.

