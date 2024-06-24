I Finally Found My Dream White Tank Top – Here’s Why I’m Buying 5 More
I’ve always been extremely picky about how my clothes fit. I hated wearing turtlenecks as a kid, and made every last effort to make sure my mom knew about it. One time, I overheard someone describe jeans as “hard pants,” and that really hit home. Needless to say, findingwardrobe basics that I actually enjoy wearing (and ones that look good) has been a lifelong struggle.
Old Navy
Since all summer calls for is denim shorts and tank tops (it’s a uniform at this point), I set out to finally find the perfect white tank top. To me, the perfect white tank top can be worn alone, with short sleeve button-ups, and as a reliable liner for sheer going out tops. I never landed on a style that hit all my meticulous marks – that was, until now.
The Ultra-Crop Rib-Knit Tank Top from Old Navy is one I’m seriously excited to put on, and I’m tired of gatekeeping it!
Meredith Holser
This square-neck tank top is made from a ribbed material that’s shockingly not super see-through. It's a bit sheer, but I'm never detrimentally self-conscious that someone can see right through it (been there, done that). It has some nice thick straps that are always compatible with the bralettes I like to wear (the Hanes String Cotton Bralettes, to be exact), which makes getting ready so painless. More importantly, it fits my body just right without being restrictive, rubbing, or overly revealing.
Old Navy
I truly think this pick is my white tank soulmate. Another thing I really love about it is its subtly cropped length. It doesn’t fall past my natural waist, nor does it come up too short. It lands just at my belly button, which is ideal for pairing with any rise of pants, shorts, or workout bottoms. I’ve sported it with everything from slacks to biker shorts and it looks insanely good.
Meredith Holser
Oh, and did I mention it’s extremely cheap? I bought it on sale for $6 (originally $13), but right now, it only costs $4. Mind = blown. Plus, you can find it in 12 more colors and patterns!
Since it’s so affordable, I had to buy literally 5 more white tanks. I also ended up snagging it in black, green, and pink.
The size range is massively impressive, too, as opposed to other tank top offerings I’ve seen from similar retailers. This tank top is shoppable in regular sizes XS-4X, tall sizes XS-XXL, and petite sizes XS-XXL. I'm a size medium for reference. So, shoutout to Old Navy for ensuring people of all sizes can be included in the magic that is the Ultra-Crop Rib-Knit Tank Top.
Old Navy
Old Navy Ultra-Crop Rib-Knit Tank Top
I'm not the only one tuned in to this tank's amazingness. According to the Old Navy site, 1,821 shoppers have awarded this pick 5 stars, and it has a 4.75/5 star rating overall.
Promising reviews:
"Love love love the material of this tank top! Not overly thick but nice and supportive. Great coverage overall. 10/10."
"Loved it so much I had to buy it in every color."
"Looks great with high-waisted shorts! Great price and color options!"
"These crop tops are not too short, not too long, but just right. Perfect for those who do not want to reveal too much skin."
