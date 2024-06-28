Mary Jane Espadrilles Are The Comfiest Vacation Shoes That Aren’t Sneakers
Wanna look cute and feel comfy while exploring your fun vacation destinations this summer? Look no further than espadrille mary janes, a shoe I could — and have — walk miles in all summer long. Espadrilles are a notorious favorite across Italy and Spain, considered a Ventian classic slipper that have actually been worn for hundreds of years in Italy. And if I didn't already love these euro-classics before, now espadrilles come in an adorable mary jane style that I'm so obsessed with! So keep reading to see all of our favorite mary jane espadrilles that you can shop right now!
Anthropologie
ViBi VENEZiA Bow Flats
Bows on your shoes for summer? Yes, please! These are the most coquette, fun design that would go perfectly with a white, midi sundress for the hot summer days to stay cool and chic!
Viani Milano
Viani Milano X Lilly Sisto
One of my favorite parnerships this year has to be the Viani X Lilly Sisto collab — I mean look just at these super stylish mary jane espadrilles! The color combinations are so fun, and the designs could be styled so many different ways. I actually just purchased a pink pair that I know will be worn a ton this summer! Definitely add these to your cart immediately!
Nordstorm
Bandolino Pannie Shoes
These Bandolino espadrilles have an adjustable strap with a statement buckle that I just love! What makes these even more special is that they're under $100! For just $89, you can have your go-to shoe of the summer!
Anthropologie
Maeve Mary Janes
These espadrilles are ideal if you're wanting to add a bit of height because they give you double the platform you'd normally have on an espadrille! I especially love the pink and orange color combo here for the summer! It's an easy way to add a pop of color to your more simplesummer looks.
Anthropologie
ViBi VENEZiA Blue and Red Flat
Haven't found your 4th of July shoe yet? Well, it's safe to say we've got you covered with these red and blue mary jane espadrilles from ViBi VENEZiA. I can picture these at your pre-fireworks BBQ with a denim overall dress and white tank! The perfect 4th fit, if you ask me!
Shop Couper
Flabelus Yellow Mary Jane
These adorable yellow mary jane espadrilles from Flabelus are the perfect golden, sunshine tone. I would recommend styling these with a classic pair of denim shorts and simple, white button down for a chic, summer look!
Nordstrom
Loeffler Randall Clover Mary Jane
I love the idea of using more traditionally fall colors in the summer instead! Opt for this cool, copper color to some of your outfits this season, and take them with you into the fall as well! Either way, you're going to be on-trend and in-style.
Anthropologie
ViBi VENEZiA Botanical
Another patterned pair of espadrille mary janes from Anthropologie are bound to be the statement of any outfit! These floral shoes are so unique that they will be sure to have everyone around you asking where they are from! To which you can say, "Brit + Co told me about them!" You're welcome in advance! ;)
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Maddy Shoes
Denim shoes are having a serious moment, and I'm loving it! These are not only denim, but also have a statement buckle which is such a fun detail. These Sam Edelman shoes would look great with a white mini dress for a nice, dinner out this summer!
Anthropologie
ViBi VENEZiA Blue Mary Jane
I can never get enough of velvet shoes, even in the hotter summer months! I love the idea of pairing these with lighter palettes like whites and pastels for a bit of contrast! Plus, these will be great all throughout the fall as well! ViBi VENEZiA is a classic brand that offers so many different style of espadrille mary janes (as seen above), so definitely check them out for even more colors!
