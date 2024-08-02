Olivia Rodrigo Got Emotional Doing A Fan's Gender Reveal At The GUTS Tour: "I'm Gonna Cry!"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The TikTok video (posted by oliviastruiy) is currently at 10.8 million views, which begs the question: what kind of unexpected gender reveals will we see next?! "The Olivia Rodrigo concert was certainly a very creative way to do a gender reveal!" says Robin Hilmantel, BabyCenter's Senior Director of Editorial Strategy and Growth. "We see parents all over the map on this front."
While some families bring their friends and families together, some couples choose to celebrate the moment just between the two of them. "Still others like doing mini gender reveal celebrations with older siblings to get them excited about their little brother or sister," Hilmantel continues. "These might involve getting cupcakes that are pink or blue inside or having them open up a package with a onesie that reveals the gender of the baby who’s coming soon."
This is so much bigger than ANY medal. Congrats Murph!!@ryan_f_murphy pic.twitter.com/uLo5YuN7Ge— Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) July 29, 2024
Another recent viral baby moment captivated the world at the Paris Olympics this week. Swimmer Ryan Murphy (who just won the gold medal on Monday, July 29) found out his wife is expecting a girl when she showed up to his competition with a giant sign reading, "Ryan, it's a girl!"
The tweet, posted by commentator Rowdy Gaines (who has three gold medals of his own) has over 146 thousand views on X. Last year, Kourtney Kardashian told husband Travis Barker she was pregnant by holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert.
From the pregnancy announcement, all the way to that final hospital trip, every step of a pregnancy is worth celebrating. Hilmantel explains that parents who choose to find out their baby's gender ahead of time celebrate the reveal as "a moment when the pregnancy starts feeling more tangible – you can start narrowing in on specific names, and you might also finalize your nursery decor and baby wardrobe once you know if you’re having a boy or a girl."
There are plenty of avenues to take when celebrating a gender reveal — and each one is a right choice. It totally depends on what you want. And Savannah's gender reveal is definitely one to remember! Olivia Rodrigo is so excited to take part in the moment that she runs down the stage and when she reveals that the baby is a boy, you can hear she's on the verge of tears.
"I'm gonna cry!" the singer says. "I can't believe I was a part of that!" This baby gender reveal was definitely a good idea, right? ;)
Lead image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
