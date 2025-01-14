'1923' Star Brandon Sklenar Is Already Starring In A Brand New Movie: 'The Olympian'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After his breakout role as Spencer Dutton in 1923, and his take on Atlas in Colleen Hoover's viral It Ends With Us(opposite Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni), there's a very good chance you'll recognize Brandon Sklenar. And if not, it won't take long. In addition to his upcoming roles in thrillersThe Housemaid and Drop, the actor will lead a brand new biopic about Olympic rowing champion Brad Alan Lewis (which feels very timely considering his Housemaid costar Sydney Sweeney is starring as boxer Christy Martin!).
Here's everything you need to know about Brandon Sklenar's Brad Alan Lewis biopic, The Olympian.
'The Olympian' script has been a favorite since 2016.
Based on Brad Alan Lewis' Assault on Lake Casitas, the movie follows Brad, who has one last opportunity to compete as a rower in the 1984 Olympics before he ages out. But when he loses his spot on the Olympic team, Brad pairs up with fisherman Paul Enquist to go rogue, beating the official Olympic boat in the national trials and winning America its first gold medal in rowing since 1964. Talk about an underdog story!! (Plus 2+ hours watching Brandon row? Yes please).
Despite the fact the movie's never been made, The Olympian script was on The 2016 Black List, an annual list of popular screenplays that have yet to be turned into movies. But it's finally writer-director Tony Tost's time.
And it's the perfect movie to watch before the 2028 Olympics.
It's still super early in the moviemaking process, meaning we don't have too many details, but considering the 2028 Olympics will once again be held in Los Angeles, there's no better time to bring this inspiring true story to the big screen!
We don't have info on The Olympian cast or release date quite yet, but stay tuned for everything you need to know about this new movie.
Next month, you can watch Brandon in 1923 season 2, which hits Paramount+ February 23 and is the "best thing" the actor's ever read.
"The finale of the series is probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life," he told Forbes. "I’ve kind of known how it was going to end since day one — Taylor [Sheridan] kind of told me. I knew the full arc of Spencer from day one, so in shooting part one, you're mindful of where he needs to go. I’m really excited."
Considering I haven't been able to stop talking about this show since I binged all of season 1 in a couple days, I'm really excited too, Brandon.
Thankfully there are quite a few new Brandon Sklenar movies on the horizon. Hoping to see him as Atlas Corrigan again? Here's what he had to say on a potential It Starts With Us movie.
