Uh Oh, Starbucks Is Reportedly Getting Rid Of This Fan-Fave Treat Next Month

After cutting a significant amount of drink and food items from menus earlier this year, Starbucks is allegedly discontinuing another fan-favorite bakery item: the Double Chocolate Brownie. Gasp! Say it isn’t so! But alas, it seems to be… so. Rumors among Starbucks employees sadly say that the beloved brownies will leave menus super soon.

Here’s everything we know about the famed Starbucks brownie being discontinued.

they’re discontinuing the brownie 😭😭😭

byu/riffexxx instarbucks An internal monthly report sent to Starbucks employees at the beginning of April reportedly detailed the brownie’s discontinuation, according to an employee on a Reddit thread : “stores will be getting their last shipments in mid-late April and once those sell out [it's] done,” they said. Brit + Co reached out to Starbucks for an official comment on the news.



Starbucks The news comes amid a slew of changes at Starbucks – the chain is reducing the size of the menu by 30% and revamping the employee dress code (of which many workers are disgruntled about). Starbucks cites a “focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence” for the ongoing changes, which will allow the company to “make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.”

Starbucks It’s likely that The ‘Bux is taking the Double Chocolate Brownie off of menus due to low sales in order to hone in on what does sell and perhaps improve their recipes, especially for food items. No matter the circumstance, several baristas sounded off with frustration in the Reddit thread that sparked rumors about the brownie’s demise: “Bruh why the brownie and not the madelines?” one person wrote. “Like I rarely sell a Madeline but we keep selling out of brownies!! Now I have to explain to a LOT of customers that their favorite little treat has been discontinued.” “Why don’t they get rid of the other things that DON’T sell, like the VB scone or ginger cookie?” another user commented. “We can’t even keep the brownie on the shelf because people love it.” “Brownies are classic, and this is just bad business,” one more Redditor said.

Starbucks The Starbucks Double Chocolate Brownie is just one of 6 items on the ‘Treat’ section of their menu, which includes three cake pop flavors and two cookies. The brownie itself is described as “rich” with “generous chunks of semisweet chocolate.” It always makes a great mid-day treat with some strong coffee!

Starbucks Many more Starbucks employees and customers were quite sad to hear about the brownie’s potential disappearance: “Noooo :( They keep getting rid of things I love!” one Redditor commented. “RIP the protein boxes, chocolate cookie crumble frappuccino, and now my beloved brownie.” “But brownies and coffees together are elite? Poorest choice ever,” another user said. “Not quite what was meant when people said Starbucks needed a smaller menu,” one person declared. “This is so dumb.”

