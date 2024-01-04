Make This Soup-er Easy One Pot Lasagna Soup For Leftovers That Last All Week Long
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
One pot meals are true lifesavers, and this one pot lasagna soup is no exception. It's packed with plenty of flavor from Italian sausage, white wine, and tons of herbs. Each ingredient works together to form an ultra-hearty bite, which is exactly what your body's craving in this cold weather. Comfort food strikes again.
This one pot lasagna soup recipe from Half Baked Harvest will also leave you with heaps of leftovers so you can make it at the beginning of the week, and have a lot to enjoy for days to come. You'll just toss everything in a big pot, give each step a lil' bit of TLC, and have a fresh, piping-hot bowl on the table in about an hour!
If you and your fam need some real deliciousness in your lives (especially through the wintertime), this lasagna soup is it. Here's how to make it!
Ingredients for One Pot Lasagna Soup
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped
- 2 red bell peppers, chopped
- 6 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/2 pound ground beef, bison, or chicken
- 1/2 pound spicy Italian sausage
- 1 tablespoon dried basil
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/2 cup tomato paste
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 4 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 1 can (28 oz) crushed tomatoes
- 1/2 cup canned coconut milk, milk, or cream
- 1 cup provolone cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan
- 8-12 lasagna noodles, broken into pieces
How to Make One Pot Lasagna Soup
- Heat the olive oil in a large dutch oven over high heat. Add the onion, celery, and red pepper, and cook until the veggies are softened, for about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for about 1 minute.
- Add the meat of your choosing and the Italian sausage. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up the meat as it cooks, until browned all over, 10 minutes. Add the tomato paste, basil, oregano, thyme, and chili flakes and cook for 5 minutes, then pour in the wine. Add the crushed tomatoes and broth. Season with salt and pepper. Cook 10-20 minutes until thickened slightly.
- Stir in the milk and cook until warmed through, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, boil the noodles until al dente. Drain and add back to the pot with the cheese. Ladle the soup into bowls and serve topped with parmesan and fresh herbs. Enjoy!
Find more heartwarming recipes by signing up for our weekend scroll!
Recipe + photography by Half Baked Harvest.
- These Vegetarian Slow-Cooker + Crock Pot Recipes Feel Like A Warm Hug ›
- 14 Vegan Crock Pot Recipes You Won’t Believe Are Healthy ›
- 55 Delectable and Nutritious Crockpot Recipes For A Healthier You! ›
- 37 One Pot Meals That Will Save Your Weeknight Dinner Plans ›
- 38 One-Pot Dinner Recipes To Make This Spring ›
- 12 Easy Family Meals You Can Whip Up In No Time ›
- 22 Easy, Rainy Day Soup Recipes To Make In 30 Minutes Or Less ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.