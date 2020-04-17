How to Find Support Groups When You Can't Meet IRL
Support groups for depression, grief, addiction and more provide a safe place for unloading those unsettling feelings with people who get it. But with the current situation, meeting in person for ways to cope and heal are on lockdown, leaving many without that safety net.
"My advice for others is to reach into your own toolbox and focus on the things that make you feel good. This could mean repeating things that are familiar, like a morning ritual, trying new things that you never thought you'd do (for me, that's training for a marathon), or doing more of the things that you love but rarely have the time for," says Holly Whitaker, founder of Tempest, a virtual platform for those who are sober and in recovery.
Tempest has partnered with Alma, a community of mental health providers, to create a new Recovery at Home program to help people continue on their path to sobriety while socially isolating. The six-week program offers courses to help people understand how to manage anxiety, deal with isolation, access community and create new tools for recovery. Tempest will also be making their in-person support groups, Bridge Club, completely digital and free to everyone.
If you are looking for support and don't have an outlet at home already, here is a list of resources to help you reach out, connect, cope and heal.
7 Cups of Tea offers free mental health support from peers and trained volunteers, and paid support from professionals.
Anxiety and Depression Association of America offers a ton of information and resources on anxiety, as well as an anonymous online peer-to-peer support group.
Betterhelp is an affordable private online counseling platform for anxiety, depression, stress, grief relationships and more with licensed professional therapists.
Healthline offers resources for how to deal with loneliness during self-isolation.
Talkspace is an HIPAA-compliant app that matches you with a licensed therapist in your state for confidential support via messaging and live video sessions.
Turn2Me hosts free online support groups for anxiety, depression, stress management and more.
Very Well Health offers an extensive list of support groups for different types of grief and loss, including loss of a child or parent, that can be triggered during times like these.
If you need immediate help, reach out to the SAMHSA's National Help Line at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.