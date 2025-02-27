10 "Outdated" Hairstyles That Aren’t Doing You Any Favors In 2025

Hair trends come and go, but some of them should remain frozen in time forever. It's not that we think you'll be making a major faux pas, but we want to see you look your best! There are so many cute hairstyles that will suit your face much better than a mullet would, but that's not the only trend you should bury in the sands of time! Here are the outdated hairstyles what you should avoid at home, at the salon, and really anywhere right now.

Scroll to see the 10 outdated hairstyles it's officially time to retire for good!

Brit + Co 1. Deep Side Parts Coming in at #1 on our "outdated" list are deep side parts. They used to something we admired on everyone from Amy Winehouse to Katy Perry, but now they remind us of the questionable choices we made in our early 20s.

cottonbro studio 2. Space Buns Princess Leia may look great wearing her space buns in the Star Wars franchise, but we think you shouldn't bring them into 2025. The last time someone on our team wore them was between 2018 or 2019, so that should say a lot. We don't say this often, but let's wear hairstyles that don't revert us back to our grade school days.

Brit + Co 3. Side Braid Unless you're trying to relive your childhood days or want to mimic Blake Lively's character in It Ends With Us, this outdated hairstyle shouldn't be on your list of favorite looks to wear. There's other braided styles you can wear that are way more stylish anyway!

Brit + Co 4. Super Visible Highlights Whether you're getting microlinks or a sew-in, wearing super visible highlights in 2025 is truly outdated. It's one thing to switch up your style, but it's another to let the world know how much you love a good contrast by letting your hair scream it from the mountaintops. Keep your color of choice seamless this year if you decide to get a color service.

Brit + Co 5. '60s Up-Do There's a time and place for everything, including updos that resemble what was popular during the '60s. If you must wear this style, go for a more modern take that doesn't feel as stiff. You might want to update your bangs too.

Brit + Co 6. Wand Curls When's the last time you heard someone mention this once popular style? Chances are you haven't because it's a reminder of how long it took to achieve overly done curls. Depending on the size you wanted, you could spend anywhere from 45 minutes to over an hour on this style. Oh, and it was mandatory to wear the accompanying glove that came with the 'wand' or else you risked burning your fingers! No thank you!

Brit + Co 7. Barbie Bleach Remember when it was a cardinal sin to show up to the beach without "effortlessly wavy" hair? It seems more people are moving away from that and embracing 'messy' buns and the beauty of textured hair. It's one thing if you hair naturally looks like this, but it's another if you try to make your hair conform to this style just because it's "on trend." Newsflash: you don't have to force your hair to do something it doesn't want to! (And not everyone has to look like Serena van der Woodsen!)

Brit + Co 8. Millennial Pouf Oof, how can we forget the millennial pouf? This was one of our go-to hairstyles that we swore we'd always wear. Little did we know how much we'd avoid it once we graduated from college. It's not the most annoying style, but we're throwing this one in the "outdated" bag so we can't even pretend we're going to start wearing it again.

Want to know what else is "outdated?" Revisit the nail trends you shouldn't be wearing in 2025!