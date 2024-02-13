10 Outdated Home Trends You Need To Let Go Of In 2024
Beige minimalism, kitschy farmhouse, and all-white anything are some of the home decor trends that we’re seeing fade out – and with pleasure! Bring on the color, the pattern, the warmth, and the story-filled vintage pieces. Home decor trends come and go, some sooner rather than later, but there are a few ways to keep your style timeless but still on trend while staying on budget. Shop secondhand, refresh with paint and color (throw pillows go a long way!), add plants and greenery, and bring in a few select pieces that make it feel fresh and modern, not dated. We chatted with design experts to share the trends that need to go and what to do instead!
"After countless years of pared-back minimalism and clean mid-century modern, we’re finally seeing the pendulum swing in the opposite direction," says says Heather Goerzen, design director at Havenly, an online interior design service. "Traditional design is staging a slow but mighty comeback in the form of ornate woodwork and moulding, vintage-inspired artwork, romantic silhouettes, saturated palettes, and pattern play. The focus is once again on warmth, hospitality, and comfort."
Here are the outdatedhome decor trends we – and the designers we love – would like to see disappear for good this year:
Outdated Trend: All Neutral Spaces
Photo by Austin Wehrwein
Try Instead: Embrace a rich, textured palette
"We're witnessing a refreshing resistance against the pervasive all-white trend with the emergence of monochromatic paint, vibrant upholstery, statement rugs, and everything in between," says Heather. Bring life into your neutral space with pops of color, pattern, and rich textures like velvets and metallics.
Outdated Trend: Stark Minimalism
Photo by The Inside
Try Instead: Welcome a renaissance of pattern
"People are craving homes with character, personality, and a bit of oomph – a bold departure from the subdued styling that has held sway for too long. Enter the renaissance of pattern on pattern on pattern," says Heather. Mix it up with upholstery, textiles, wallpaper, and more. "From classic stripes to whimsical florals, you want to make a statement. I’m particularly obsessed with the Tigress peel-and-stick wallpaper), or anything from the House of Hackney x Anthropologie collection."
Outdated Trend: Grey
Photo by Havenly
Try Instead: Play with Pinks, Blues and Greens
"Any remnants of the gray trend for paint and flooring stains will officially say goodbye in 2024 (finally)!," says Eddie Maestri, principal architect and founder of Dallas-based Maestri Studio. Whether you lean more earthy or bold and colorful, color is coming in hot for 2024 in so many varieties.
"The palette for 2024 embraces luxurious blacks, sultry navies, lively shades of blue, green, and even pink, for a vibrant and saturated aesthetic," says Heather. Already splurged on a neutral or gray palette? No problem! Look for ways to incorporate color that you love, from earthy tones to pops of pink, blue and green.
Outdated Trend: All-White Kitchens
Design by Hoedemaker Pfeiffer | Photo by Andrew Giamarco
Try Instead: Look For Wood Tones and Colored Cabinets
"Stark white kitchens are being replaced by earthy, layered palettes," says Peak Petersen, interior design principal at Seattle-based Hoedemaker Pfeiffer. Echoing the gray-gray-go-away sentiment for kitchens, Peak adds: "Cool gray rooms are also on the way out, as a preference for warmth and dimensionality is becoming more popular."
Outdated Trend: Clichéd Word Art
Photo by The Inside
Try Instead: Personalize with Meaning
Generic quotes about life, love and laughter are getting cancelled lately while objects and art with a story are gaining favor. Heather encourages filling your home with art that holds personal meaning, think heirlooms, art by friends and family (or by you!), and vintage pieces.
Outdated Trend: Matchy-Matchy Coffee Table + Accent Tables
Photo by Interior Define
Try Instead: Get Creative "Steer clear of the furniture superstore vibe by avoiding matching coffee and accent tables," says Heather. "Instead, create contrast with different textures, tones, and silhouettes to add character to your living space." Thrift and vintage stores are the perfect spot to find unique coffee and end tables that don't feel like the cookie-cutter variety. Find what you love!
Outdated Trend: Kitschy Farmhouse
Design by Joshua Smith Inc. | Photo by Allyson Lubow
Try Instead: Source Elegant Refurbished Pieces
This design by designer Joshua Smith pairs fresh paint and greenery with a farmhouse table that's less rustic and farmhouse kitsch and more elegant for 2024. "Rustic reclaimed materials are on their way out, to be replaced by reclaimed materials that have been refurbished and revived for their next life," says Tori Masterson, architect principal at Hoedemaker Pfeiffer.
Outdated Trend: Open Kitchens
Design by Maestri Studio | Photo by Jenifer McNeil Baker
Try Instead: Preserve The Coziness of Closed Spaces
"Open kitchens are on their way out as people crave segmented spaces after the adjustment to work from home," says Eddie. "In terms of what’s in for kitchens, we’re seeing more wood tones and panels instead of traditional cabinet fronts, which add a nice touch of nature and texture into the heart of the home."
Outdated Trend: Generic Design
Try Instead: Design With Intention
It can be easy to head to your local box store for standard variety materials and finishes, but taking the time to source pieces that make you feel something and that inspire awe when you walk in the room can be worth the extra time, and perhaps dollars, it takes to find. In the end, you'll keep the things you love longer.
Outdated Trend: Faux Flowers
Photo by Giulia Losa Fiori
Try Instead: Opt for Real or Dried Stems
A big 2024 home decor trend is bringing the outdoors in as much as possible. "For a connection to the natural world, opt for real flowers or dried stems for a modern and inspired aesthetic," says Heather. Explore your neighborhood for fallen branches, gather blooms from your backyard, or head to Trader Joe's and buy yourself an affordable bouquet to cheer up your space!
